NMDC Admit Card 2021 for Executive/Non Executive Posts Released @nmdc.co.in, Download Here

NMDC Admit Card 2021 has been released by NMDC Limited for exam/interview for various Executive and Non Executive Posts. Check Download Link Here.

NMDC Admit Card 2021 Download: NMDC Limited has released the admit card of the exam/interview for various Executive and Non Executive Posts. Candidates whose application is shortlisted can download NMDC Executive Admit Card and Other from the official website -nmdc.co.in. NMDC Executive Admit Card Link is also given below:

NMDC Admit Card Download Link

Shortlisted candidates can check their exam date or interview date on their admit card.

NMDC will select candidates or posts under Executive Cadre through interview which will conducted at Ranchi, Jamshedpur & Raipur.

On the other hand, the mode of selection for Supervisory posts and Non-Executives posts will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test/ Skill Test. The candidates who qualify in the Written Test will undergo a Supervisory Skill Test/ Skill Test for Supervisory Posts/Non-Executive Posts which will be qualifying in nature. Final selection will be based on marks obtained in written test only.

NMDC had invited online applications for recrutiment of Executive/Non Executive Posts from 31 March 2021 to 15 April 2021 for Executive –I(a) (Contract), Executive –I(b) (Contract), Executive –II (Contract), Executive –III (Contract), Supervisor cum Chargeman(Contract), Sr.Technician cum Operator (Contract) and Technician cum Operator(Contract).

How to Download NMDC Admit Card 2021 ?