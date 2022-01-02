Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

NMDC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 59 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Vacancies @nmdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

NMDC has invited online application for the 59 Apprentice post on its official website. Check NMDC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 2, 2022 09:00 IST
NMDC Recruitment 2021-22
NMDC Recruitment 2021-22

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: NMDC Limited invited online application for the 59 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice vacancies in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 20 January 2022 onwards. 

Candidate applying for these posts should possess a Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a
recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

According to the notification, the new aspirants shall also be entertained/considered along with already applied candidates in response to the earlier notification, No.BC/DGM(MIN.) /T&S,E/APPR-301-A/Vol-X/2021-22/ 1500 dated: 10.05.2021 aspirants for appearing Walk in interview on scheduled dates, for appearing walk in interview. 

Important Date for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 
Trade Apprentice 
COPA (PASAA)-20 January 2022
Graduate Apprentice
Mech. Eng-21 January 2022
Elect. Eng. -22 January 2022
Elect & Electron Eng. -22 January 2022
Mining Eng.-23 January 2022
Civil Eng.-24 January 2022
Technician Apprentice
Mech. Eng.-21 January 2022
Elect. Eng.-22 January 2022
Electron & Teleco Eng.-22 January 2022
Mining Eng.-23 January 2022
MOM-25 January 2022
Comp. Sci. & Appli-25 January 2022
Check the notification link for details of the post wise interview schedule. 


Vacancy Details for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: 
Trade Apprentice-30
Graduate Apprentice-16
Technician Apprentice-13

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: 
Educational Qualification

Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT.
Check notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts. 

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: PDF

How to Apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: 
Candidates can appear for walk-in-interviews on the dates from 20 January 2022 onwards at Training Institute, BIOM, Bacheli Complex, Bacheli. You can check the notification link for details in this regards. 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22?

Candidates can appear for walk-in-interviews on the dates from 20 January 2022 onwards at Training Institute, BIOM, Bacheli Complex, Bacheli. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22?

Vacancy Details for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: Trade Apprentice-30 Graduate Apprentice-16 Technician Apprentice-13

What are the Important Dates for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22?

Date of walk-in-interview: Trade Apprentice COPA (PASAA)-20 January 2022 Graduate Apprentice Mech. Eng-21 January 2022 Elect. Eng. -22 January 2022 Elect & Electron Eng. -22 January 2022 Mining Eng.-23 January 2022 Civil Eng.-24 January 2022 Technician Apprentice Mech. Eng.-21 January 2022 Elect. Eng.-22 January 2022 Electron & Teleco Eng.-22 January 2022 Mining Eng.-23 January 2022 MOM-25 January 2022 Comp. Sci. & Appli-25 January 2022

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22?

Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT.

What are the Jobs in NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22?

NMDC Limited invited online application for the 59 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice vacancies in various trades.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.