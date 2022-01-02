NMDC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 59 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Vacancies @nmdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

NMDC has invited online application for the 59 Apprentice post on its official website. Check NMDC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: NMDC Limited invited online application for the 59 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice vacancies in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 20 January 2022 onwards.

Candidate applying for these posts should possess a Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a

recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

According to the notification, the new aspirants shall also be entertained/considered along with already applied candidates in response to the earlier notification, No.BC/DGM(MIN.) /T&S,E/APPR-301-A/Vol-X/2021-22/ 1500 dated: 10.05.2021 aspirants for appearing Walk in interview on scheduled dates, for appearing walk in interview.

Important Date for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:

Date of walk-in-interview:

Trade Apprentice

COPA (PASAA)-20 January 2022

Graduate Apprentice

Mech. Eng-21 January 2022

Elect. Eng. -22 January 2022

Elect & Electron Eng. -22 January 2022

Mining Eng.-23 January 2022

Civil Eng.-24 January 2022

Technician Apprentice

Mech. Eng.-21 January 2022

Elect. Eng.-22 January 2022

Electron & Teleco Eng.-22 January 2022

Mining Eng.-23 January 2022

MOM-25 January 2022

Comp. Sci. & Appli-25 January 2022

Check the notification link for details of the post wise interview schedule.



Vacancy Details for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:

Trade Apprentice-30

Graduate Apprentice-16

Technician Apprentice-13

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:

Educational Qualification

Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT.

Check notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts.



NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: PDF

How to Apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:

Candidates can appear for walk-in-interviews on the dates from 20 January 2022 onwards at Training Institute, BIOM, Bacheli Complex, Bacheli. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.