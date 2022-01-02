NMDC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 59 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Vacancies @nmdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: NMDC Limited invited online application for the 59 Graduate/ Technician Apprentice vacancies in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 20 January 2022 onwards.
Candidate applying for these posts should possess a Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a
recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
According to the notification, the new aspirants shall also be entertained/considered along with already applied candidates in response to the earlier notification, No.BC/DGM(MIN.) /T&S,E/APPR-301-A/Vol-X/2021-22/ 1500 dated: 10.05.2021 aspirants for appearing Walk in interview on scheduled dates, for appearing walk in interview.
Important Date for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:
Date of walk-in-interview:
Trade Apprentice
COPA (PASAA)-20 January 2022
Graduate Apprentice
Mech. Eng-21 January 2022
Elect. Eng. -22 January 2022
Elect & Electron Eng. -22 January 2022
Mining Eng.-23 January 2022
Civil Eng.-24 January 2022
Technician Apprentice
Mech. Eng.-21 January 2022
Elect. Eng.-22 January 2022
Electron & Teleco Eng.-22 January 2022
Mining Eng.-23 January 2022
MOM-25 January 2022
Comp. Sci. & Appli-25 January 2022
Check the notification link for details of the post wise interview schedule.
Vacancy Details for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:
Trade Apprentice-30
Graduate Apprentice-16
Technician Apprentice-13
Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:
Educational Qualification
Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT.
Check notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts.
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22: PDF
How to Apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22:
Candidates can appear for walk-in-interviews on the dates from 20 January 2022 onwards at Training Institute, BIOM, Bacheli Complex, Bacheli. You can check the notification link for details in this regards.