NMDC Recruitment 2021 for 89 Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @nmdc.co.in

NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and a Multi-locational, has published a recruitment notification to the post of Colliery Engineer, Liasoning Officer, Mining Engineer, Surveyor, Electrical Overman, Mine Overman, Mechanical Overman and Mine Sirdar on its website -nmdc.co.in.

Eligible and interested can apply for the post through online mode from 02 June 2021 to 22 June 2021 on official website or directly through the link below:

NMDC Notification Download

NMDC Online Application

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 June 2021 Closing Date for Online submission of Application - 22 June 2021

NMDC Vacancy Details

Colliery Engineer - 02 Liasoning Officer - 02 Mining Engineer - 12 Surveyor - 02 Electrical Overman - 04 Mine Overman - 25 Mechanical Overman - 04 Mine Sirdar - 38

NMDC Engineer and Other Posts Salary:

Colliery Engineer (Mechanical) (Contract) - Rs. 90,000/-

Liasoning Officer (Contract) - Rs. 90,000/-

Colliery Engineer (Electrical) (Contract) - Rs. 70,000/-

Mining Engineer (Contract) - Rs. 70,000/-

Surveyor (Contract) - Rs. 60,000/-

Electrical Overman (Contract) - Rs. 50,000/-

Mine Overman (Contract) - Rs. 50,000/-

Mechanical Overman (Contract) - Rs. 50,000/-

Mine Sirdar (Contract) - Rs. 40,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Engineer and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Colliery Engineer - Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/Mining Machinery from a recognised University/Institute of repute. Minimum 07 Years of post qualification working experience in repair and maintenance of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery

Liasoning Officer - PG Degree / PG Diploma in Sociology/Social Work Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/IR/ IRPM/ HR/ HRM or MBA (Personnel Management/HR/HRM) minimum 02 years duration from a recognised University/Institute of repute. Minimum 7 years of post qualification experience in Liasoning with state officials of Jharkhand

Colliery Engineer (Electrical) (Contract): Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics from a recognised University/Institute of repute. Candidate should essentially possess valid Electrical Supervisory Competency Certificate (Mining) issued by State Electrical Inspectorate. Minimum 04 years of post qualification working experience i

Mining Engineer - Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of repute. Possessing Second Class / First Class Manager Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Minimum 4 years post qualification working experience

Surveyor - Diploma in Mining Engineering or Mines & Mine surveying from a recognised University/Institute of repute. Holder of valid mine surveyor’s certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Coal under CMR 2017/ CMR 1957. Minimum 02 years of post qualification working experience.

Electrical Overman - Degree in Electrical Engineering / Degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Diploma (Electrical)/ Diploma (Electrical & Electronics) from a recognised University/Institute of repute. Candidate should essentially possess valid Electrical Supervisory Competency certificate (Mining) issued by State Electrical Inspectorate. For Diploma Holders minimum 05 years of post qualification working experience in Coal Mine in India.

Mine Overman - Degree in Mining Engineering from recognised Institute of repute with second class manager certificate under CMR issued by DGMS for coal / Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognised Institute of repute with overman certificate of competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Valid First Aid Certificate issued by St John Ambulance Association. For Diploma Holders minimum 05 years of post qualification working experience in open cast Coal Mines

Mechanical Overman - : Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Mining Machinery or Diploma in Mechanical /Mining Machinery from a recognised University/Institute of repute. For Diploma Holders minimum 05 years of post qualification working experience in Coal Mine in India

Mine Sirdar - Matric/10th Pass with valid Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Coal and valid First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association. Minimum one year of post qualification working experience in open cast coal mine.

For more information, check detailed notice

Selection Process for NMDC Engineer and Other Posts

The mode of selection for eligible applicants will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test for Supervisory posts. The mode of selection for eligible applicants for the post of NonExecutive will be Written Test and Skill Test. The eligible candidates as per age, qualification, experience etc will be called for Written Test.

How to Apply for NDMC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in (link available on the “Careers” page of the website).