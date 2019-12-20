Nokia 2.3 Launched in India with Dual Rear Camera, 4000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor at 8,199

After the official announcement in the first week of December, Nokia recently launched its budget smartphone Nokia 2.3 in the Indian market. The phone is being considered as the successor of the Nokia 2.2 smartphone and is one of the most affordable smartphones supported by the Android 9 Pie operating system. Launched at a price of Rs. 8,199/- the smartphone will be available on sale from December 27. Let’s have a look at its features.

Nokia’s new launch comes with notable improvements in terms of battery, camera, and design. The biggest upgrade from the Nokia 2.2 is the rear camera. The 2.3 comes with a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera uses a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

It also comes with an improved battery of 4000 mAh which is claimed to last for 2 days on a single charge. On the design front, the phone even gets a dedicated Google Assistant button to use the Assistant. The phone also uses AI to save battery power.

If the user buys the Nokia 2.3 before March 31, 2020, Nokia would replace it within one year of ownership in case of a hardware failure or a manufacturing defect.

Specifications

Operating System Android 9 Pie Display 6.2” HD+ Storage 2GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage Battery 4000 mAh Rear Camera 13MP+2MP Front Camera 5MP Processor MediaTek Helio A22

With this latest launch, Nokia is expanding its wings in the budget smartphone segment by introducing regular updates. Nokia 2.3 will be available for sale from December 27 on Amazon and various offline stores.

Check other Nokia budget smartphones here.