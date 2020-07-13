Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Recruitment 2020: 495 Vacancies for Trainee and Other Posts, Application Re-opened @nclcil.in

NCL Recruitment 2020: National Coalfields Limited (NCL) has re-opened the online application link for the post of Dragline Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Shovel Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee), Drill Operator (Trainee), Accountant/Cost accountant, Overseer, Amin, Junior Chemist, Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C’ and ‘Surveyor (Mining) T&S Gr. B’.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NCL Recruitment 2020 through online mode from 17 July to 23 July 2020.

NCL has published the recruitment notification for Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C’ and Surveyor (Mining) T&S G Posts on 07 February under advertisement 145, for different positions of HEMM Operator on 22 February under advertisement number 187 and for Accountant/Cost Accountant Tech Grade-A, Overseer Grade-C, Amin Grade D and Junior Chemist T & S Grade-D on 22 Feb under advertisement number 188.

NCL Online Application Re-Open Notice

NCL Online Application Link - to start on 23 July 2020

Important Dates

Start date of Online registration and form submission: 17 July 2020

Closing date for online registration and form submission: 23 July 2020

Northern Coalfields Limited NCL Vacancy Details

Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C - 88 Posts

Surveyor (Mining) T&S Gr. B - 07 Posts

Accountant/Cost accountant Tech Grade-A - 41 Posts

Overseer Grade-C - 35 Posts

Amin Grade D- 10 Posts

Junior Chemist T & S Grade-D - 07 Posts

Dragline Operator (Trainee) – 9 Posts

Dozer Operator (Trainee) – 48 Posts

Grader Operator (Trainee) – 11 Posts

Dumper Operator (Trainee) – 167 Posts

Shovel Operator (Trainee) – 28 Posts

Pay Loader Operator (Trainee) – 6 Posts

Crane Operator (Trainee) – 21 Posts

Drill Operator (Trainee) – 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Trainee and Other Posts



Educational Qualification:

Accountant/Cost accountant Tech Grade-A: Class 10th/Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination. Intermediate Examination of ICWA/CA.

Overseer Grade-C: Class 10th pass or equivalent examination. Should Posses a recognized Diploma in Civil Engineering (03 years course).

Amin Grade D: Class 10th pass or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination. Amanat examination certificate or Surveyor ship Certificate from ITI/equivalent recognized certificate in Surveyor ship. 02 years experience as Amin under State Government or any local authority.

Junior Chemist T&S Grade-D: Class 10th pass or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination.Graduate in Science with Chemistry

Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C: i. Class 10th pass or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and Valid First Aid Certificate.

Surveyor in Technical & Supervisory Grade B: Class 10th pass or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. Surveyors Technical Certificate of Competency (STCC) granted under CMR 2017.

Dragline Operator (Trainee) – The candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board and holding ITI in Diesel Mechanic/ Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade(s) with Valid NCVT/ SCVT Trade certificate(s) and a Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).

Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Shovel Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee),

Crane Operator (Trainee) – Candidate must be Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary /

Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s) and holding a Valid HMV License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s) along with Endorsement for Tractor Driving.

Drill Operator (Trainee) – Matriculate /SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s).

How to apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on its official website from 17 July to 23 July 2020.

NCL Trainee Recruitment Notification PDF

NCL Recruitment Notification for Mining Sirdar and Surveyor

Northern Coalfields Recruitment Notification for Accountant/Cost accountant, Overseer, Amin, Junior Chemist

