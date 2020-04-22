Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk in/Zoom/SKype Interview for 36 Nursing Superintendant Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Northern Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendant for working over Morabadabad Division from the open market. Willing candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application before appearing in interview round which is scheduled on 30 April 2020. The hard copy of applications will be received by 26 April 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application for Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: 26 April 2020
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 30 April 2020
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Nursing Superintendant - 36 Posts
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years of course in General Nursing and Midwife from school of Nursing or other institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing) are eligible to apply.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 20 to 40 years
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Level 07 Rs. 44900
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the drdineshmohan67@gmail.com with copy to nersonneldenartmentmb@gmail.com on or before 26 Apr 2020 along with the documents. Candidates will have to appear for interview on 30 April at DRM Office Conference Hall, Northern Hallway, Moradabad Or through Web based interview on Zoom/Whatsapp or any other disital medium.
