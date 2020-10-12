NPATBBA Mock Test 2021: NMIMS University has released the NPAT 2021 mock test in the online mode. Candidates appearing for the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management StudiesPrograms After Twelfth for the BBA programme offered by the University in its various campuses can practice by taking mock test of NPAT 2021 to amp their preparation strategy. Candidates can benefit in a number of ways by attempting NPAT mock test 2021. Practising NPAT 2021 mock test can allow candidates to know about the pattern of questions, difficulty level of the questions, topics from which the questions are included, etc. Candidates will also be able to get a qualitative estimate of their preparation by solving the mock test of NPAT 2021 which will help them refine their strategy. The article below contains all the required information on NPAT 2021 mock test along with tips on how to prepare for the exam.

NPAT Mock Test 2021 - Importance

The conducting body makes mock test of NPAT available in the online mode. This enables the candidates to simulate exam-day like conditions and be better prepared for the exam

Candidates taking up mock test of NPAT BBA 2021 will be required to solve the tests in a time bound manner which allows them to have a better understanding of how to manage their time as it is a crucial skill required for the online exam.

The NPAT 2021 mock test will comprise questions from a range of topics allowing candidates to have a grasp on the different type of questions they can expect in the exam.

Solving mock test of NPAT 2021 will also highlight the questions or sections which the a particular candidate can find more time-consuming or challenging in comparision to others. Candidates will thus, be able to devise a strategy to approach the particular section or type of question(s) accordingly.

Candidates can attempt the mock test of NPAT 2021 many times due to its default log-in facility. With repeated practice, candidates can improve their chances of performing better in the exam.

How to attempt NPAT BBA Mock Test 2021

Candidates can find complete details on how to practice NPAT 2021 mock test by following the step-by-step procedure mentioned below.

Go to the official website of NPAT 2021

On the home page, click on the ‘Mock Test Engineering/Manageement’ tab

In the window that appears, click on ‘Sign in’

The NPAT 2021general instructions will open next as a pop-up

Go through the NPAT 2021 guidelines thoroughly

Click on ‘I am ready to begin’ after accepting the conditions for the lest to start

NPAT 2021 mock test like the exam will comprise of three sections and there will be option to switch between sections by simply clicking on the section tab provided at the top left of the screen

Each question of NPAT 2021 will have four options, of which only one is correct

To choose your answer, click on the radio button adjacent to the option.

To deselect, simply click on the previously selected button or click on another answer option or click on ‘Clear Response’

Candidates can save an answer by clicking on the ‘Save & Next’ button

In case candidates want to analyze a question for review later they can click on ‘Mark for Review & Next’

On completing the last question, the number of questions answered/unanswered, marked for review, etc will appear on the screen.

Candidates can go to the previous unsolved or marked and questions and attempt them within the provided time limit.

Candidates will be able to check the scores of NPAT 2021 mock test at the end of the test.

NPAT 2021 - Preparation Tips

The NPAT is attempted by thousands of BBA aspirants seeking admission to 2-Year Bachelor of Business Administration course in the campuses Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. The NPAT 2021 preparation tips discussed below can prove to be very useful to the candidates.