Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), has invited online applications for 193 various Posts including Nurse, Steno, Pharmacist, Plant Operator, Stipendiary Trainee, Fitter, Electrician & Others for the Tarapur site in Maharashtra. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts till 28 February 2023. The online link to apply has now been activated on the official website of NPCIL at- https://npcilcareers.co.in/
For details of all vacancies and respective eligibility criteria candidates can download the official notification from the link given below
Direct Link to Download the NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Notification PDF
Important Dates For NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others
Online Registration Begin: 8 February 2023
Closing Date for Submission of Application: 28 February 2023
Vacancy Details For NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others
This year there are a total of 193 vacancies for NPCIL Recruitment 2023 in Tarapur Maharashtra location. Vacancy details are given in the table below
|
Name of Post
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Nurse/A (Male/Female)
|
26
|
Pharmacist/B
|
04
|
Plant Operator
|
34
|
Fitter
|
34
|
Electrician
|
26
|
Welder,Instrument Mechanic, Electronic Mechanic & Others
|
69
|
Total
|
193
For details of other vacancies and category wise vacancy check official notification.
Eligibility Criteria For NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others
|
Name of Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Nurse
|
12 class pass along with Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course), Or
B.Sc.(Nursing) Or
Nursing Certificate with 3 years’ experience in Hospital; Or
Nursing Assistant Class III & above from the Armed forces
|
Pharmacist
|
(10+2) + 2 years Diploma in Pharmacy + 3 months Training in Pharmacy + Registration as a Pharmacist with Central or State Pharmacy Council.
|
Plant Operator
|
12 pass in Science streams (with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. Shall have English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level examination.
For details of experience, educational qualifications of other posts, check the official notification.
How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others
Direct link to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others
Candidates can also follow the steps given below to apply
Step 1: Visit the Official website of of NPCIL at- https://npcilcareers.co.in/
Step 2: On the homepage go to the Apply section and click Online Registration
Step 3: On the page opened check for details like NPCIL unit, Advertisement no., Post Applied etc
Step 4: Fill all details carefully and fill basic information like Name, DoB, Category, Mobile no. etc. After filling the details and activation link will be sent to email of candidate
Step 5: Click on the activation link and submit all other details
Step 6: Click on final submit and submit the form.
NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others: Selection Process
The selection process for NURSE and Pharmacist will be based on Written Examination and Skill Test. The written examination will be either OMR based or Computer Based Test(CBT). The Written Examination will be in two stages Preliminary Test and Advanced Test. The Preliminary Examination will comprise of 50 multiple choice questions of Science, Maths and General Awareness. The Advanced Test will be based on respective trade of post applied. For other posts check notification.
NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others: Salary
The salary for NURSE will be an Initial Pay of ₹44,900/- in level-7 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix). For other posts check notification.
NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others:Age limit
The age limit for NURSE post is 18 to 30 years. For other posts check notification. Reservation will be applicable as per rules.