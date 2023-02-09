Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has invited online applications for 193 vacancies for various Posts including Nurse Pharmacist and others for Tarapur Maharashtra Site on its official website. Check eligibility and get an online apply link.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), has invited online applications for 193 various Posts including Nurse, Steno, Pharmacist, Plant Operator, Stipendiary Trainee, Fitter, Electrician & Others for the Tarapur site in Maharashtra. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts till 28 February 2023. The online link to apply has now been activated on the official website of NPCIL at- https://npcilcareers.co.in/

For details of all vacancies and respective eligibility criteria candidates can download the official notification from the link given below

Direct Link to Download the NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Notification PDF

Important Dates For NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others

Online Registration Begin: 8 February 2023

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 28 February 2023

Vacancy Details For NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others

This year there are a total of 193 vacancies for NPCIL Recruitment 2023 in Tarapur Maharashtra location. Vacancy details are given in the table below

Name of Post Number of Vacancies Nurse/A (Male/Female) 26 Pharmacist/B 04 Plant Operator 34 Fitter 34 Electrician 26 Welder,Instrument Mechanic, Electronic Mechanic & Others 69 Total 193

For details of other vacancies and category wise vacancy check official notification.

Eligibility Criteria For NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others

Name of Post Educational Qualification Nurse 12 class pass along with Diploma in Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years course), Or B.Sc.(Nursing) Or Nursing Certificate with 3 years’ experience in Hospital; Or Nursing Assistant Class III & above from the Armed forces Pharmacist (10+2) + 2 years Diploma in Pharmacy + 3 months Training in Pharmacy + Registration as a Pharmacist with Central or State Pharmacy Council. Plant Operator 12 pass in Science streams (with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. Shall have English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level examination.

For details of experience, educational qualifications of other posts, check the official notification.

How to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others

Direct link to Apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others

Candidates can also follow the steps given below to apply

Step 1: Visit the Official website of of NPCIL at- https://npcilcareers.co.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the Apply section and click Online Registration

Step 3: On the page opened check for details like NPCIL unit, Advertisement no., Post Applied etc

Step 4: Fill all details carefully and fill basic information like Name, DoB, Category, Mobile no. etc. After filling the details and activation link will be sent to email of candidate

Step 5: Click on the activation link and submit all other details

Step 6: Click on final submit and submit the form.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others: Selection Process

The selection process for NURSE and Pharmacist will be based on Written Examination and Skill Test. The written examination will be either OMR based or Computer Based Test(CBT). The Written Examination will be in two stages Preliminary Test and Advanced Test. The Preliminary Examination will comprise of 50 multiple choice questions of Science, Maths and General Awareness. The Advanced Test will be based on respective trade of post applied. For other posts check notification.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others: Salary

The salary for NURSE will be an Initial Pay of ₹44,900/- in level-7 of Revised Pay Structure (Pay Matrix). For other posts check notification.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 For Nurse Pharmacist and Others:Age limit

The age limit for NURSE post is 18 to 30 years. For other posts check notification. Reservation will be applicable as per rules.