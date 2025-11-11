NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at npcilcareers.co.in for 112 Deputy Manager Posts – Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 11, 2025, 13:35 IST

NPCIL Apply Online 2025: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has opened the online application window for the recruitment of Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) positions. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website from 7 November 2025 till 27 November 2025. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for the eligibility criteria, application process, apply link, application fee, and other details. Get all the information in this article.

NPCIL Apply Online 2025

NPCIL Apply Online 2025: NPCIL has announced a total of 122 vacancies for the positions of Deputy Managers and JHT. The total vacancies include 10 backlog vacancies. NPCIL has opened the registration portal for the candidates from 07 Nov 2025 (from 10 am onwards). The last date to apply online is 27 Nov 2025 till 05:00 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of NPCIL- www.npcil.nic.in and apply before the deadline.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Overview

The NPCIL has released the notification for the recruitment of Deputy Managers and Junior Hindi Translators. This is a great opportunity for the candidates who want a promising career with a good pay. The Deputy Managers will be hired across various disciplines like HR, Finance and Accounts, Law, and C&MM. Check the details in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam/Recruitment Name

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 

Conducting Body

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Purpose

Recruitment of Deputy Managers in various disciplines and Junior Hindi Translator

Notification / Application Start

7 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

27 November 2025

Number of Posts

122 (112 fresh vacancies and 10 backlog)

Mode of Application

Online via npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Deputy Manager Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are keen on applying for the posts of Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator must read the eligibility criteria from the official notification. The eligibility criteria includes the minimum educational qualifications that a candidate must possess in order to apply for the NPCIL Deputy Manager post. Check the eligibility here:

Name of the Post

Educational Qualification, Experience, and Other Criteria

Deputy Manager (HR)

  • Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks and

  • Two-year recognized full-time MBA OR

  • Two year recognized full time Master's degree or two year recognized full time Diploma OR

  • Two-year recognized full-time Master of Management Studies OR

  • Two-year recognized full-time MSW OR

  • Accredited Integrated MBA which must be done from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate. With specialization in M.Sc./M.S.P./M.Sc./Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Personnel Management and Industrial Relations/Labor Welfare/Social Welfare OR

  • Dual specialization with specialization in any one of the above areas

Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts)

  • Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60%  marks and

  • Two-year recognized full-time MBA OR

  • Two-year recognized full-time Master's degree or two-year recognized full-time Diploma OR

  • Two-year recognized full-time Master of Management Studies OR

  • , Accredited Integrated MBA which must be done from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate with specialization in finance or

  • Dual specialization with specialization in Finance OR

  • Passed CA, CMA, CFA

Deputy Manager (C&MM)

  • Graduate in any discipline of Engineering and

  • Two-year recognized full-time MBA OR

  • Two year recognized full time Master's degree or two year recognized full time Diploma OR

  • Two-year recognized full-time Master of Management Studies OR

  • Accredited Integrated MBA which must be done from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate with Specialisation in - Materials Management/Operations Management Supply Chain Management Logistics Management/Inventory Control

  • Dual specialization with specialization in any one of the above areas.

Deputy Manager (Law) 

  • Full-time Bachelor of Laws with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from a University recognized by the Bar Council of India

  • The candidate must be registered with the concerned State Bar Council or Bar Council of India and other statutory bodies.

  • The candidate should have 3 years post qualification practical experience as an officer having adequate knowledge of Company/Civil/Labour Laws at the Bar and/or in a relevant reputed organization.

  • Advance increments granted to experienced candidates may be considered by the Selection Committee at the recruitment stage.

Junior Hindi Translator

  • (i) Master's degree of a recognized University in Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Graduation level; OR

  • Master's degree of a recognized University in English and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the Graduation level; OR

  • Master's degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi and English and at the graduation level, Hindi and English were either compulsory or elective subjects or either of them was the medium of examination and the other was compulsory or elective subject; AND

  • (ii) Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa from a recognized Institute or two years' experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in a Central Government or State Government office including a Government of India Undertaking.

Steps to Apply for NPCIL Deputy Manager Recruitment 2025

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the NPCIL Deputy Manager recruitment 2025.

  • Visit the official NPCIL careers portal: npcilcareers.co.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Careers tab and a new page will be displayed. It consists of the latest recruitment by NPCIL.

  • Click on the “Click here to View Details & Apply Online” mentioned against the Recruitment of Deputy Managers and Jr.Hindi Translator.

  • A new page will be opened containing the vacancy details and the basic information about the recruitment drive.

  • If you are a new user, then firstly register on the portal and generate your login credentials. After that use these credentials to login to your account and fill the application form.

  • Do the required as asked in the application form such as uploading of documents and payment of application fee.

  • Save the application form for future reference.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link

Eligible and interested candidates can use the link provided below to apply for the NPCIL Deputy Manager recruitment 2025. Please ensure to read all the details carefully before applying.

Direct Link to Apply for NPCIL Deputy Manager Recruitment 2025

NPCIL 2025 Application Fee

The application fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net-Banking/UPI etc. through the payment gateway integrated with the application form. Only male candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to make a non-refundable payment of application fee along with applicable bank charges. The application fee can be paid on any day between 07/11/2025 (from 10:00 hrs) to 27/11/2025 (up to 17:00 hrs) only.

Post

Application Fee

Deputy Manager (HR)


500/-

Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts)

Deputy Manager (C&MM)

Deputy Manager (Law) 

Junior Hindi Translator

150/-

