NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at npcilcareers.co.in for 112 Deputy Manager Posts – Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

NPCIL Apply Online 2025: NPCIL has announced a total of 122 vacancies for the positions of Deputy Managers and JHT. The total vacancies include 10 backlog vacancies. NPCIL has opened the registration portal for the candidates from 07 Nov 2025 (from 10 am onwards). The last date to apply online is 27 Nov 2025 till 05:00 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of NPCIL- www.npcil.nic.in and apply before the deadline.
NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Overview
The NPCIL has released the notification for the recruitment of Deputy Managers and Junior Hindi Translators. This is a great opportunity for the candidates who want a promising career with a good pay. The Deputy Managers will be hired across various disciplines like HR, Finance and Accounts, Law, and C&MM. Check the details in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam/Recruitment Name
|
NPCIL Recruitment 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)
|
Purpose
|
Recruitment of Deputy Managers in various disciplines and Junior Hindi Translator
|
Notification / Application Start
|
7 November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
27 November 2025
|
Number of Posts
|
122 (112 fresh vacancies and 10 backlog)
|
Mode of Application
|
Online via npcilcareers.co.in
NPCIL Deputy Manager Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are keen on applying for the posts of Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator must read the eligibility criteria from the official notification. The eligibility criteria includes the minimum educational qualifications that a candidate must possess in order to apply for the NPCIL Deputy Manager post. Check the eligibility here:
|
Name of the Post
|
Educational Qualification, Experience, and Other Criteria
|
Deputy Manager (HR)
|
|
Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts)
|
|
Deputy Manager (C&MM)
|
|
Deputy Manager (Law)
|
|
Junior Hindi Translator
|
Steps to Apply for NPCIL Deputy Manager Recruitment 2025
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the NPCIL Deputy Manager recruitment 2025.
-
Visit the official NPCIL careers portal: npcilcareers.co.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the Careers tab and a new page will be displayed. It consists of the latest recruitment by NPCIL.
-
Click on the “Click here to View Details & Apply Online” mentioned against the Recruitment of Deputy Managers and Jr.Hindi Translator.
-
A new page will be opened containing the vacancy details and the basic information about the recruitment drive.
-
If you are a new user, then firstly register on the portal and generate your login credentials. After that use these credentials to login to your account and fill the application form.
-
Do the required as asked in the application form such as uploading of documents and payment of application fee.
-
Save the application form for future reference.
NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Apply Link
Eligible and interested candidates can use the link provided below to apply for the NPCIL Deputy Manager recruitment 2025. Please ensure to read all the details carefully before applying.
Direct Link to Apply for NPCIL Deputy Manager Recruitment 2025
NPCIL 2025 Application Fee
The application fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net-Banking/UPI etc. through the payment gateway integrated with the application form. Only male candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to make a non-refundable payment of application fee along with applicable bank charges. The application fee can be paid on any day between 07/11/2025 (from 10:00 hrs) to 27/11/2025 (up to 17:00 hrs) only.
|
Post
|
Application Fee
|
Deputy Manager (HR)
|
500/-
|
Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts)
|
Deputy Manager (C&MM)
|
Deputy Manager (Law)
|
Junior Hindi Translator
|
150/-
