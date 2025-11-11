NPCIL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at npcilcareers.co.in for 112 Deputy Manager Posts – Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

NPCIL Apply Online 2025: NPCIL has announced a total of 122 vacancies for the positions of Deputy Managers and JHT. The total vacancies include 10 backlog vacancies. NPCIL has opened the registration portal for the candidates from 07 Nov 2025 (from 10 am onwards). The last date to apply online is 27 Nov 2025 till 05:00 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of NPCIL- www.npcil.nic.in and apply before the deadline.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Overview

The NPCIL has released the notification for the recruitment of Deputy Managers and Junior Hindi Translators. This is a great opportunity for the candidates who want a promising career with a good pay. The Deputy Managers will be hired across various disciplines like HR, Finance and Accounts, Law, and C&MM. Check the details in the table below: