Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 for 100 Multi Purpose Worker Posts, Download HFW Notification @tripuranrhm.gov.in

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 100 Vacancies of Multi-Purpose Worker Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 28, 2021 19:08 IST
NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021
NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021
Download this Page as PDF

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021: Health & FW Department, Govt. Of Tripura has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi-Purpose Worker Female or ANM of Indian Nationals for engagement on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 June 2021.

A total of 100 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 50 posts are for ANM female and 50 are for Multi Purpose Worker (Male). This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 12th pass qualification along with relevant experience. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 2 June 2021

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Multi Purpose Worker (Male)- 50 Posts
  • Multi Purpose Worker (Female)/ANM- 50 Posts

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates must be 10+2 passed from a recognized Board or its equivalent. Candidates who have trained as ANM/Multi Purpose Worker are eligible to apply. The candidates must have registered in Tripura Nursing Council or Tripura State Diploma in Nursing Exam.

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 16,000/-

Download NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode by submitting the applications to the Director, Directorate of Family Welfare & Preventive Medicine, Govt. Of Tripura, Pandit Nehru Complex, Gurkhabasti, PO-Kunjaban, Agartala, West Tripura, Pin - 799006 latest by 2 June 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification for reference. The application forms can be downloaded through tripuranrhm.gov.in.

Latest Government Jobs:

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

 

FAQ

How to apply for NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode by submitting the applications to the Director, Directorate of Family Welfare & Preventive Medicine, Govt. Of Tripura, Pandit Nehru Complex, Gurkhabasti, PO-Kunjaban, Agartala, West Tripura, Pin - 799006 latest by 2 June 2021.

What is the salary required for NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021?

The candidates will get the salary of Rs. 16,000/- per month.

What is the qualification required for NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must be 10+2 passed from a recognized Board or its equivalent. Candidates who have trained as ANM/Multi-Purpose Worker are eligible to apply. The candidates must have registered in Tripura Nursing Council or Tripura State Diploma in Nursing Exam.

What is the last date of online application submission for NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 June 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021?

A total of 100 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 50 Posts are for ANM female and 50 are for Multi Purpose Worker (Male).
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationNRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 for 100 Multi Purpose Worker Posts, Download HFW Notification @tripuranrhm.gov.in
Notification DateMay 28, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 2, 2021
CityAgartala
StateTripura
CountryIndia
Organization Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Health Mission, District Health and Family Welfare Society
Education Qual Senior Secondary
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 4 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address