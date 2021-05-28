NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 for 100 Multi Purpose Worker Posts, Download HFW Notification @tripuranrhm.gov.in

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021: Health & FW Department, Govt. Of Tripura has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi-Purpose Worker Female or ANM of Indian Nationals for engagement on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 June 2021.

A total of 100 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 50 posts are for ANM female and 50 are for Multi Purpose Worker (Male). This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 12th pass qualification along with relevant experience. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 June 2021

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Multi Purpose Worker (Male)- 50 Posts

Multi Purpose Worker (Female)/ANM- 50 Posts

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must be 10+2 passed from a recognized Board or its equivalent. Candidates who have trained as ANM/Multi Purpose Worker are eligible to apply. The candidates must have registered in Tripura Nursing Council or Tripura State Diploma in Nursing Exam.

NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 16,000/-

Download NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NRHM Tripura Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode by submitting the applications to the Director, Directorate of Family Welfare & Preventive Medicine, Govt. Of Tripura, Pandit Nehru Complex, Gurkhabasti, PO-Kunjaban, Agartala, West Tripura, Pin - 799006 latest by 2 June 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification for reference. The application forms can be downloaded through tripuranrhm.gov.in.

