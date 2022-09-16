NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Year Scores for all categories

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Know the subject-wise NTA CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the previous year. Also, check out the expected cut-off marks for the Physical & Earth Science paper here.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: The National Testing Agency shall be releasing the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks along with the results. NTA has commenced the examination for CSIR NET today, September 16, 2022. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination are advised to go through the subject-wise UGC NET cut-off marks. This helps them in getting an idea of the level of difficulty of the exam. 

Additionally, checking out the previous year's cut-off marks also helps in setting realistic goals for the upcoming examination. The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted annually in two cycles to award Junior Research Fellowship and check the eligibility of candidates for the Assistant Professor profile. 

The agency releases the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks after the results are released for the examination. Candidates whose marks in the examination are more than or equal to the cut-off marks are considered successful. If you are also appearing for the upcoming exam then this page is going to be helpful in getting real-time insight. 

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

Today was the first day of the CSIR UGC NET examination. The first paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm. As per that, the level of the questions asked in the Physical and Earth Science was easy. The students shared that the paper was overall easy as compared to the last year. 

Anyone who has practiced well and has his basics clear can easily attempt maximum questions in both papers. In the Physical Science paper topics like Quantum Maths, Electronics, etc dominated the question paper.

Now, as the questions asked were easy hence this has increased the overall attempts in today’s paper. With this, now the experts are speculating that the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the Physical and Earth Science paper are going to be higher than the last year. 

Recent Stories:

Download CSIR UGC NET 2022 Notification

Check CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule

Get CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Updates

Check CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check CSIR UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

Check CSIR UGC NET 2021 Provisional Answer Keys

Check CSIR UGC NET 2021 Result

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2021 Cut-Off Marks (%)

The agency has notified the category-wise UGC NET cut-off marks for the examination along with the result. Check out the tables for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor to get an idea of the marks one needs to secure to get a selection for the examination. 

JRF (Junior Research Fellow)

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

PWD

ST

Chemical Science

52. 750

46.250

45.500

36.250

25.000

27.250

Life Science

98.7860248

96.0688715

96.2291169

90.5329255

64.7657382

84.8720013

Earth Science

60.860

54.790

53.060

46.400

26.400

42.810

Physical Science

38.813

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

Mathematical Science

49.250

44.875

42.750

34.375

25.000

27.000

Assistant Professor

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

PWD

ST

Chemical Science

47.475

41.625

40.950

32.625

25.000

25.000

Life Science

97.0117533

93.8765769

93.8765769

86.3854452

63.6902270

79.8293351

Earth Science

54.774

49.311

47.754

41.760

25.000

38.529

Physical Science

34.932

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

Mathematical Science

44.325

40.388

38.475

30.938

25.000

25.000

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Cut-Off Marks (%)

The CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the examination held in June 2020 have also been announced for all five subjects. Candidates can take a look at the category-wise cut-off marks for the JRF and Assistant Professor profiles in the tables mentioned below. 

JRF (Junior Research Fellow)

Subject

UR 

EWS 

OBC 

SC 

ST 

PWD 

Chemical Science

50.500

44.500

43.250

33.250

25.500

25.000

Life Science

98.9427783

96.5798351

96.0426037

89.6895302

83.1095495

74.7501249

Earth Science

59.860

54.310

52.790

44.220

40.900

29.330

Physical Science

46.250

40.688

39.688

31.563

26.875

25.000

Mathematical Science

57.000

51.380

50.750

40.250

30.880

28.750

Assistant Professor

Subject

UR 

EWS 

OBC 

SC

ST 

PwD 

Chemical Science

45.450

40.050

38.925

29.925

25.000

25.000

Life Science

97.1891078

94.0092454

93.2127686

85.3823088

77.5128623

74.7501249

Earth Science

53.874

48.879

47.511

39.798

36.810

26.397

Physical Science

41.625

36.619

35.719

28.407

25.000

25.000

Mathematical Science

51.300

46.238

45.675

36.225

27.788

25.875

CSIR UGC NET is one of the toughest teaching exams that are held in India. Whatever the cutoff marks, the only key to success is hard work and determination. Hence, you are advised to always try to think of securing + 20 marks than the previous cut-off marks. This helps in remaining ahead of the competition and increases the overall chances of selection in the examination. 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next