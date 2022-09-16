NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Year Scores for all categories

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Know the subject-wise NTA CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the previous year. Also, check out the expected cut-off marks for the Physical & Earth Science paper here.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: The National Testing Agency shall be releasing the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks along with the results. NTA has commenced the examination for CSIR NET today, September 16, 2022. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination are advised to go through the subject-wise UGC NET cut-off marks. This helps them in getting an idea of the level of difficulty of the exam.

Additionally, checking out the previous year's cut-off marks also helps in setting realistic goals for the upcoming examination. The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted annually in two cycles to award Junior Research Fellowship and check the eligibility of candidates for the Assistant Professor profile.

The agency releases the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks after the results are released for the examination. Candidates whose marks in the examination are more than or equal to the cut-off marks are considered successful. If you are also appearing for the upcoming exam then this page is going to be helpful in getting real-time insight.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks

Today was the first day of the CSIR UGC NET examination. The first paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm. As per that, the level of the questions asked in the Physical and Earth Science was easy. The students shared that the paper was overall easy as compared to the last year.

Anyone who has practiced well and has his basics clear can easily attempt maximum questions in both papers. In the Physical Science paper topics like Quantum Maths, Electronics, etc dominated the question paper.

Now, as the questions asked were easy hence this has increased the overall attempts in today’s paper. With this, now the experts are speculating that the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the Physical and Earth Science paper are going to be higher than the last year.

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2021 Cut-Off Marks (%)

The agency has notified the category-wise UGC NET cut-off marks for the examination along with the result. Check out the tables for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor to get an idea of the marks one needs to secure to get a selection for the examination.

JRF (Junior Research Fellow)

Subject UR EWS OBC SC PWD ST Chemical Science 52. 750 46.250 45.500 36.250 25.000 27.250 Life Science 98.7860248 96.0688715 96.2291169 90.5329255 64.7657382 84.8720013 Earth Science 60.860 54.790 53.060 46.400 26.400 42.810 Physical Science 38.813 33.000 33.000 25.000 25.000 25.000 Mathematical Science 49.250 44.875 42.750 34.375 25.000 27.000

Assistant Professor

Subject UR EWS OBC SC PWD ST Chemical Science 47.475 41.625 40.950 32.625 25.000 25.000 Life Science 97.0117533 93.8765769 93.8765769 86.3854452 63.6902270 79.8293351 Earth Science 54.774 49.311 47.754 41.760 25.000 38.529 Physical Science 34.932 33.000 33.000 25.000 25.000 25.000 Mathematical Science 44.325 40.388 38.475 30.938 25.000 25.000

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Cut-Off Marks (%)

The CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the examination held in June 2020 have also been announced for all five subjects. Candidates can take a look at the category-wise cut-off marks for the JRF and Assistant Professor profiles in the tables mentioned below.

JRF (Junior Research Fellow)

Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PWD Chemical Science 50.500 44.500 43.250 33.250 25.500 25.000 Life Science 98.9427783 96.5798351 96.0426037 89.6895302 83.1095495 74.7501249 Earth Science 59.860 54.310 52.790 44.220 40.900 29.330 Physical Science 46.250 40.688 39.688 31.563 26.875 25.000 Mathematical Science 57.000 51.380 50.750 40.250 30.880 28.750

Assistant Professor

Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 45.450 40.050 38.925 29.925 25.000 25.000 Life Science 97.1891078 94.0092454 93.2127686 85.3823088 77.5128623 74.7501249 Earth Science 53.874 48.879 47.511 39.798 36.810 26.397 Physical Science 41.625 36.619 35.719 28.407 25.000 25.000 Mathematical Science 51.300 46.238 45.675 36.225 27.788 25.875

CSIR UGC NET is one of the toughest teaching exams that are held in India. Whatever the cutoff marks, the only key to success is hard work and determination. Hence, you are advised to always try to think of securing + 20 marks than the previous cut-off marks. This helps in remaining ahead of the competition and increases the overall chances of selection in the examination.