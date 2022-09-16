NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Previous Year Scores for all categories

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: The National Testing Agency shall be releasing the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks along with the results. NTA has commenced the examination for CSIR NET today, September 16, 2022. Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination are advised to go through the subject-wise UGC NET cut-off marks. This helps them in getting an idea of the level of difficulty of the exam.
Additionally, checking out the previous year's cut-off marks also helps in setting realistic goals for the upcoming examination. The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted annually in two cycles to award Junior Research Fellowship and check the eligibility of candidates for the Assistant Professor profile.
The agency releases the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks after the results are released for the examination. Candidates whose marks in the examination are more than or equal to the cut-off marks are considered successful. If you are also appearing for the upcoming exam then this page is going to be helpful in getting real-time insight.
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Expected Cut-off Marks
Today was the first day of the CSIR UGC NET examination. The first paper was conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm. As per that, the level of the questions asked in the Physical and Earth Science was easy. The students shared that the paper was overall easy as compared to the last year.
Anyone who has practiced well and has his basics clear can easily attempt maximum questions in both papers. In the Physical Science paper topics like Quantum Maths, Electronics, etc dominated the question paper.
Now, as the questions asked were easy hence this has increased the overall attempts in today’s paper. With this, now the experts are speculating that the CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the Physical and Earth Science paper are going to be higher than the last year.
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2021 Cut-Off Marks (%)
The agency has notified the category-wise UGC NET cut-off marks for the examination along with the result. Check out the tables for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor to get an idea of the marks one needs to secure to get a selection for the examination.
JRF (Junior Research Fellow)
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
PWD
|
ST
|
Chemical Science
|
52. 750
|
46.250
|
45.500
|
36.250
|
25.000
|
27.250
|
Life Science
|
98.7860248
|
96.0688715
|
96.2291169
|
90.5329255
|
64.7657382
|
84.8720013
|
Earth Science
|
60.860
|
54.790
|
53.060
|
46.400
|
26.400
|
42.810
|
Physical Science
|
38.813
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Mathematical Science
|
49.250
|
44.875
|
42.750
|
34.375
|
25.000
|
27.000
Assistant Professor
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
PWD
|
ST
|
Chemical Science
|
47.475
|
41.625
|
40.950
|
32.625
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Life Science
|
97.0117533
|
93.8765769
|
93.8765769
|
86.3854452
|
63.6902270
|
79.8293351
|
Earth Science
|
54.774
|
49.311
|
47.754
|
41.760
|
25.000
|
38.529
|
Physical Science
|
34.932
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Mathematical Science
|
44.325
|
40.388
|
38.475
|
30.938
|
25.000
|
25.000
NTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Cut-Off Marks (%)
The CSIR UGC NET cut-off marks for the examination held in June 2020 have also been announced for all five subjects. Candidates can take a look at the category-wise cut-off marks for the JRF and Assistant Professor profiles in the tables mentioned below.
JRF (Junior Research Fellow)
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
Chemical Science
|
50.500
|
44.500
|
43.250
|
33.250
|
25.500
|
25.000
|
Life Science
|
98.9427783
|
96.5798351
|
96.0426037
|
89.6895302
|
83.1095495
|
74.7501249
|
Earth Science
|
59.860
|
54.310
|
52.790
|
44.220
|
40.900
|
29.330
|
Physical Science
|
46.250
|
40.688
|
39.688
|
31.563
|
26.875
|
25.000
|
Mathematical Science
|
57.000
|
51.380
|
50.750
|
40.250
|
30.880
|
28.750
Assistant Professor
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical Science
|
45.450
|
40.050
|
38.925
|
29.925
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Life Science
|
97.1891078
|
94.0092454
|
93.2127686
|
85.3823088
|
77.5128623
|
74.7501249
|
Earth Science
|
53.874
|
48.879
|
47.511
|
39.798
|
36.810
|
26.397
|
Physical Science
|
41.625
|
36.619
|
35.719
|
28.407
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Mathematical Science
|
51.300
|
46.238
|
45.675
|
36.225
|
27.788
|
25.875
CSIR UGC NET is one of the toughest teaching exams that are held in India. Whatever the cutoff marks, the only key to success is hard work and determination. Hence, you are advised to always try to think of securing + 20 marks than the previous cut-off marks. This helps in remaining ahead of the competition and increases the overall chances of selection in the examination.