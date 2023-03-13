Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 124 Fireman & Other Posts, Check Eligibility 

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has invited online applications for the 125 Fire Officer and Other Posts on its official website. Check NFC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification: Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has notified for 124 various posts including Chief Fire Officer, Technical Officer, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Station Officer, Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman and others. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts on or before 10 April 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including HSC (10+2)/B.E / B.Tech from a recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023:

Advt No: NFC/01/2023

Important Date Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 10 April 2023

Vacancy Details Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Chief Fire Officer/A -01

Technical Officer / C (Computers) -03

Deputy Chief Fire Officer/A-02

Station Officer/A-07

Sub-Officer/B-28

Driver-cum-Pump Operatorcum-Fireman/A -83

Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Post Name Chief Fire Officer, Technical Officer, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Station Officer, Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman Number of Posts 124 Category Govt Jobs Application Mode Online Opening Date for Online Application 11 March 2023 Last Date 10 April 2023 Official Website https://www.nfc.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Chief Fire Officer/A -HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum

50% of marks + Passed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur

Technical Officer / C (Computers) -B.E / B.Tech from a recognized university

in any of the engineering branches as mentioned in the notification with minimum 60% marks.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer/A-HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum

50% of marks + Passed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

B.E in Fire Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Station Officer/A-HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50%

marks + Valid Heavy vehicle Driving license + passed Station Officer’s course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur

BE in Fire Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Sub-Officer/B-HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + Passed Sub-Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

Persons having a valid Heavy Vehicle Driving license will be given preference.

Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman/A -HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + valid Heavy vehicle Driving license with

minimum one year driving experience + certificate course in fire-fighting equipment such as Fire Extinguisher etc from the State Fire Training Centre.

How To Download: Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Fire Services Personnel & Technical Officers (Computers) Advertisement No. NFC/01/2023' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through online mode on NFC website i.e. www.nfc.gov.in under the tab "Recruitment" on or before 10-04-2023.