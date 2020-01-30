NVS Asst Commissioner Interview Date 2020 Announced @navodaya.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

NVS Asst Commissioner Interview Date 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the rescheduled Interview Date for the posts of Asst Commissioner on its official website. Now all such candidates who have to appear in the NVS Assistant Commissioner Posts Interview round, can check the reschedule interview date on the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in

According to the short notification released by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), the NVS Asst Commissioner Interview will be conducted on 12 February, 2020. (Mentioned 12 February, 2019 in the short notification, Please check the same). Candidates will have to report at the venue- NVS HQ, NOIDA (B-15, Institutional Area, Sector-62, NOIDA, Distt. G B Nagar, Uttar Pradesh).

Candidates can get all the related details including Time, Date, Venue of interview and documents / certificates along with self attest photocopies, required to be brought for verification on the call letter. Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) had released the advertisement for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner in Employment News dated 06-12 July, 2019.

The Online Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Asst Commissioner was held on 20 September 2019. On the basis of performance in CBT, candidates have been shortlisted for interview for the post of Assistant Commissioner.

Candidates can download the NVS Asst Commissioner Interview Date 2020 from the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). You can also download the Interview dates from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for NVS Asst Commissioner Interview Date 2020



NVS Asst Commissioner Interview Date 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the "Notice for rescheduling of Interview for the post of Assistant Commissioner under Direct Recruitment Drive - July 2019” displaying on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the rescheduled Interview date.

You should save and keep printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for latest updates regarding the Asst. Commissioner posts.