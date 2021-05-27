NVS Catering Asst DV Admit Card 2021 Released @navodaya.gov.in, Download Here
NVS Catering Assistant Document Verification Admit Card 2021 Released at navodaya.gov.in. Check Instructions for Document Verification Round, Interview Date, Interview Admit Card Download Link and Other details here.
NVS Catering Asst DV Admit Card 2021:Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Chandigarh is conducting the document verification round for recruitment to the various posts of Catering Assistant from 27 May 2021 to 29 May 2021. All those who are eligible to appear in the document verification round can now download their admit cards through the official website of NVS.i.e.navodaya.gov.in.
The document verification round is scheduled to be held in the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (HQrs.), B-15, Sector-62, Industrial Area, Noida (UP) - 201309. The admit card of all shortlisted candidates is being sent through e-mail to their registered email address and a link will also be made available on the website of Samiti to download the same.
If any candidate does not receive a call letter to attend verification, he/she may contact at phone number 0120-2405969 extn. 2038 & email: nvshqrect@gmail.com. However, candidates concerned are required to visit the official website for the latest updates and check their email in the online application form regularly.
Download NVS Catering Assistant Admit Card 2021
The candidates are required to follow all COVID-19 protocols keeping in view the pandemic situation. All candidates are advised to follow all guidelines strictly while attending the verification at the venue on the scheduled date/time of verification.
- Wearing of the mask to cover the mouth and nose.
- Wearing gloves.
- Should bring his/her own transparent water bottle & hand sanitiser.
- Should not share any of his/her personal belongings/material with any other candidate.
- Should maintain safe social distancing with one another during the verification of documents.
- Must have Aarogya Satu App installed on his/her mobile phone. The aarogya setu status must show the candidate’s risk factor. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect and show it at the venue, if requested.
- The only candidate is allowed at the venue of the verification. However, in case of PH candidate, an attendant is permitted.