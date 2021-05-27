NVS Catering Asst DV Admit Card 2021 Released @navodaya.gov.in, Download Here

NVS Catering Asst DV Admit Card 2021:Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Chandigarh is conducting the document verification round for recruitment to the various posts of Catering Assistant from 27 May 2021 to 29 May 2021. All those who are eligible to appear in the document verification round can now download their admit cards through the official website of NVS.i.e.navodaya.gov.in.

The document verification round is scheduled to be held in the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (HQrs.), B-15, Sector-62, Industrial Area, Noida (UP) - 201309. The admit card of all shortlisted candidates is being sent through e-mail to their registered email address and a link will also be made available on the website of Samiti to download the same.

If any candidate does not receive a call letter to attend verification, he/she may contact at phone number 0120-2405969 extn. 2038 & email: nvshqrect@gmail.com . However, candidates concerned are required to visit the official website for the latest updates and check their email in the online application form regularly.

Download NVS Catering Assistant Admit Card 2021

The candidates are required to follow all COVID-19 protocols keeping in view the pandemic situation. All candidates are advised to follow all guidelines strictly while attending the verification at the venue on the scheduled date/time of verification.