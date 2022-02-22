JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

NVS Exam Date 2022 (Out), Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card Soon @navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the dates of Computer Based Tests .for various Non Teaching Posts. Check Details Below.

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 11:32 IST
NVS Exam Date 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the dates of Computer Based Test for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper, and MTS on navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for NVS Recruitment 2022 can check the exam date through the table below:

Post Name Date of Online Exam
Female Staff Nurse 08 March 2022 (Tuesday)
Catering Assistant
Electrician Cum Plumber
Stenographer
JSA (JNV Cadre)  09 March 2022 (Wednesday)
Lab Attendant
Assistant Section Officer 10 March 2022 (Thursday)
MTS
Audit Assistant 11 March 2022 (Friday)
JSA  (HQ/RO Cadre) 
Computer Operator
Mess Helper 12 March 2022 (Saturday)
JSO
Assistant Commissioner (Admn.)
JE Civil
Assistant Commissioner 13 March 2022 (Sunday)

NVS Admit Card 2022

NVS shall also release the admit card for the said posts, soon, on its official website. The candidates can check the updates through the link below:

NVS Non Teaching Admit Card

A total of 1915 vacancies are available for Non Teaching Posts for which the online applications were invited from 12 January to 10 February 2022.

