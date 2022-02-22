NVS Exam Date 2022 (Out), Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card Soon @navodaya.gov.in

NVS Exam Date 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the dates of Computer Based Test for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper, and MTS on navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for NVS Recruitment 2022 can check the exam date through the table below:
|Post Name
|Date of Online Exam
|Female Staff Nurse
|08 March 2022 (Tuesday)
|Catering Assistant
|Electrician Cum Plumber
|Stenographer
|JSA (JNV Cadre)
|09 March 2022 (Wednesday)
|Lab Attendant
|Assistant Section Officer
|10 March 2022 (Thursday)
|MTS
|Audit Assistant
|11 March 2022 (Friday)
|JSA (HQ/RO Cadre)
|Computer Operator
|Mess Helper
|12 March 2022 (Saturday)
|JSO
|Assistant Commissioner (Admn.)
|JE Civil
|Assistant Commissioner
|13 March 2022 (Sunday)
NVS Admit Card 2022
NVS shall also release the admit card for the said posts, soon, on its official website. The candidates can check the updates through the link below:
A total of 1915 vacancies are available for Non Teaching Posts for which the online applications were invited from 12 January to 10 February 2022.