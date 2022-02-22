NVS Exam Date 2022 (Out), Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card Soon @navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the dates of Computer Based Tests .for various Non Teaching Posts. Check Details Below.

NVS Exam Date 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the dates of Computer Based Test for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Female Staff Nurse, Assistant Section Officer, Audit Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer, Computer Operator, Catering Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber, Lab Attendant, Mess Helper, and MTS on navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for NVS Recruitment 2022 can check the exam date through the table below:

Post Name Date of Online Exam Female Staff Nurse 08 March 2022 (Tuesday) Catering Assistant Electrician Cum Plumber Stenographer JSA (JNV Cadre) 09 March 2022 (Wednesday) Lab Attendant Assistant Section Officer 10 March 2022 (Thursday) MTS Audit Assistant 11 March 2022 (Friday) JSA (HQ/RO Cadre) Computer Operator Mess Helper 12 March 2022 (Saturday) JSO Assistant Commissioner (Admn.) JE Civil Assistant Commissioner 13 March 2022 (Sunday)

NVS Admit Card 2022

NVS shall also release the admit card for the said posts, soon, on its official website. The candidates can check the updates through the link below:

NVS Non Teaching Admit Card

A total of 1915 vacancies are available for Non Teaching Posts for which the online applications were invited from 12 January to 10 February 2022.