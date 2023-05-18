Odisha 10th Result 2023 Declared: Documents Required to Check BSE HSC Result SA2 and Download Marksheet

BSE Odisha 10th result 2023 have announced the Odisha 10th result today, May 18, 2023. The link for students to check the result will be available by 12 noon

Odisha 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha have announced the class 10 exam results today, May 18, 2023.The results were announced at 10 am in an official press conference. the link for students to check the board results will be available at 12 noon.

Odisha board conducted the exams for the class 10 students from March 10 to 17, 2023. This year over 6 lakh students registered for the class 10 BSE Odisha board exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their BSE Odisha Result 2023 sa2 on the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

State Open Schooling Results

The board has announced the results of Odisha Open School. The pass percentage of open school students is 75.07%, while Madhyama pass percentage is 85.94%.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 10:31 AM

Odisha Board 10th Result: 96.40 Percent pass

The overall pass percentage of students is 96.40% in the class 10 Odiha board exams. The pass percentage of boys is 95.5%, while the pass percentage of girls is 97.07% pass percentage.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 10:17 AM

Odisha Matric Result 2023 Declared

the wait id finally over for Odisha board candidates as the class 10 results have been announced in a press conference. The link for students to check the board result will be available from 12 noon.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 10:07 AM

HSC Matric Odisha Result 2023 to be announced soon

Odisha board class 10 result 2023 will be announced at 10 am. The results will be announced by Odisha education minister at the office of the Board of Secondary Education.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:40 AM

10th Result 2023 Odisha Check Via SMS

Odisha board 10th results are to be announced at 10 am today. Along with the online website link, board officials are also providing students with the provision to check their results via SMS. Candidates can follow the below-given format to check the results via SMS.

OR10<Space>Roll number

Send to 5676750

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM

BSE Odisha Result 2023 - Date and Time

Odisha Board 10th result 2023 is scheduled to be announced today, May 18, 2023. The link for students to check the results will be available by 12 noon at bseodisha.ac.in.

Updated as on May 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

Odisha Board has issued the date and time for the announcement of the class 10 results. According to the official notification issued, the Odisha board 10th result will be announced on May 18, 2023. The BSE Odisha result 2023 will be announced in a press conference by 10 am while the link for students to check the results will be available from 12 noon.

Odisha 10th Result 2023 - List of Documents Required

The BSE matric result 2023 Odisha will be announced in online mode. To check the board results candidates need to keep their board admit card ready with them. The roll number required to be entered in the result login link is mentioned on the board admit card.

Steps to Check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023 will be announced in online mode. In order to check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the BSE Odisha board website

Step 2: Click on the Odisha 10th result link

Step 3: Enter the class 10 roll number

Step 4: Download the BSE Odisha HSC result 2023 for further reference

