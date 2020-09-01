Odisha Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 2060 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts, Apply Online @odishapost.gov.in

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020: Odisha Postal Circle has published the recruitment notification for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS). Online application are invited from the candidates. Candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself / herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline. Odisha Postal Circle GDS Application is available from 01 September 2020 to 30 September 2020.

A total of 2060 vacancies are available for the post of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak in various divisions of the states i.e. Aska, Berhampur, BG Division, Kalahandi, Koraput,Phulbani, Rayagada,Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar,Cuttack City, Cuttack North, Cuttack South,Mayurbhanj,Puri, RMS N Division, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar,Rourkela, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment: 01 September 2020

Last date of registration and fee payment: 30 September 2020

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 2060 Posts

UR - 863

EWS 206

OBC 217

PWD-A - 7

PWD-B - 19

PWD-C - 26

PWD-DE - 4

SC - 289

ST - 429

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.The Candidate passed Xth class examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class (Odia)

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities /Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Odisha Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Odisha Post Office GDS Post through online mode from 01 September 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Odisha Postal Circle GDS Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application Link

Application Fee:

Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- for each set of five options.