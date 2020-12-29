OFDC LDA Admit Card 2020 to release on 31 December, Check OFDC Various Posts Exam Date & Other Latest Updates Here

OFDC LDA Admit Card 2020: Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited (OFDC) is going to release OFDC LDA Admit Card 2020 soon on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the OFDC LDA Exam 2020 against the advertisement no. 16710 /Estt (Misc)/53/2020, dated 20.10.2020 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of OFDC.i.e.odishafdc.com.

According to the latest notice released on OFDC Website, The corporation has decided to conduct OFDC Junior Accountant 2020 on 18 January 2021 from 10 AM to 12 PM, Lower Division Assistant Exam 2020 on 19 January from 10 AM to 12 PM and OFDC Executive Assistant 2020 Exam on 20 January 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The Link for selection of the Examination Center by the Candidates through Online Test Booking System (OTBS) and generation/downloading of Admit cards for the written test will be available from 31 December 2020 to 9 January 2021. The candidates will be able to access the OFDC Admit Card 2020 through this article directly, once it is released at the official website.

How and Where to Download OFDC Admit Card 2020 Various Posts?

Visit the official website.i.e.odishafdc.com. Click on OFDC Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth and click on submit button. The OFDC Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts will be displayed. Candidates can download OFDC Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download OFDC Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts - to be released soon

Download OFDC Exam 2020 Date for Various Posts

Official Website

This drive is being done to recruit 146 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Lower Division Assistant, Junior Accountant, and Executive Assistant (Stenographer).

