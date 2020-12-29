Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts, Walk-In on 6 January
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts, Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway, Byculla Division has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-interview on 6 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 6 January 2021
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
ENT - 1 Post
- General Surgery - 1 Post
- Gynaecology & Obst. - 1 Post
- Opthalmology - 1 Post
- General Medicine - 1 Post
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate/ MD/ DNB/ MS/DNB or Diploma equivalent from a recognized university.
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 26950/- (Basic) + Rs. 6600/- (Grade Pay), Pay Band - 3 (15600-39100) plus NPA and other relevant allowances.
Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 January 2021 at Medical Director’s Office, Dr. B.A.M. Hospital, Central Railway Byculla (E), Mumbai- 400027 along with the documents.
