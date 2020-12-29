Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Posts, Walk-In on 6 January

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Central Railway, Byculla Division has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-interview on 6 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 6 January 2021

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

ENT - 1 Post

General Surgery - 1 Post

Gynaecology & Obst. - 1 Post

Opthalmology - 1 Post

General Medicine - 1 Post

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate/ MD/ DNB/ MS/DNB or Diploma equivalent from a recognized university.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 26950/- (Basic) + Rs. 6600/- (Grade Pay), Pay Band - 3 (15600-39100) plus NPA and other relevant allowances.

Download Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 January 2021 at Medical Director’s Office, Dr. B.A.M. Hospital, Central Railway Byculla (E), Mumbai- 400027 along with the documents.

