Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022 out for Various Posts: Download Link Here

Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022: Oil India Limited (OIL) has released admit cards for recruitment to the various posts including Manager, Superintending Engineer, Superintending Medical Officer and Others. Candidates who applied for Oil India Recruitment 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of OIL.i.e. oil-india.com.

The exam dates and time is available on the admit cards. Candidates are advised to go through the Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022 carefully and appear for the exam followed by the instructions. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided easy steps to download Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022 below.

How to Download Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Oil India.i.e. register.cbtexams.in. Click on the 'Login'. Enter your username, password, and click on the submit button. The Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022 for various posts will be displayed. Download Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022

The candidates who qualify in the Phase-I, i.e. CBT will only qualify for the next round of the Selection process i.e. GD/GT & Personal Interview. The merit list of candidates shall be drawn based on combined weighted marks of Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion/Group Task and Personal Interview as per defined weightages. Candidates who qualify in the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be called in a ratio of 1:5 for the GD & PI based on marks in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidates are advised to appear one our prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates can directly download Oil India Limited Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link. This drive is being done to recruit 55 vacancies for Managers, Superintending Engineer, Superintending Medical officers and Others.