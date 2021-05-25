Oil India Result 2021 Out @oil-india.com, Download Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic & Assistant Operator Selection List Here

Oil India Result 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna Public Sector, has released the result for the recruitment of various technical posts such as Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator. Candidates can download Oil India Technical Result from the official website of Oil India i.e. oil-india.com or https://oileservice.oilindia.in/oilrecresult.

Oil India Result Link is available below. The candidates can download Oil India Mechanic/Operator/Technician Result, directly, through the link below:

Oil India Exam was conducted on 13 December 2020 (Sunday).

Visit the official website of Oil India Ltd - oil-india.com. Go to ‘Career’ Tab given on the homepage and then click on ‘Results’ from the dropdown A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Results for Various Technical Posts in Grade-V & VII (vide Advertisement dated 18/10/2017) at Field Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Duliajan' and ‘Click Here to View Details of above Results' Download Oil India Result 2017

Oil India Technical Recruitment is being done to fill up 394 vacancies Technician/ Assistant Technician/ Assistant Mechanic/ Assistant Operator, against advertisement/notification dated 18/10/2017.

The candidates can check more details below:

