OMC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 25 Executive Posts

OMC Jobs Notification 2020: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has invited applications for Executive Posts (Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager and Medical Officer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed on or before 09 August 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 09 August 2020
OMC Vacancy Details
Electrical
- DGM -1 Post
- Sr Manager - 2 Posts
- Manager - 6 Posts
Mechanical
- Sr Manager - 1 Post
- Manager - 1 Post
Personnel
- Sr Manager - 2 Posts
- Manager - 5 Posts
Mining
- Sr Manager - 1 Post
- Manager - 4 Posts
Medical
Medical Officer - 2 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for OMC Executive Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Dy. General Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 12 years post qualification experience
- Sr. Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 8 years post qualification experience
- Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 4 years post qualification experience
- Sr. Manager (Personnel) - MBA / PGDM in Personnel / HR / Industrial Relation from recognized Institute approved by AICTE or Master’s / Post Graduation in Social Welfare / Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute approved by AICTE.8 years post qualification experience
- Manager (Personnel) - MBA / PGDM in Personnel / HR / Industrial Relation from recognized Institute approved by AICTE or Master’s / Post Graduation in Social Welfare / Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute approved by AICTE.4 years post qualification experience
- Medical OfficerIII, E-2 grade - MBBS Degree. Preference shall be given to the candidates with higher qualification & experience.
Age Limit:
- DGM - 44 years
- Sr Manager - 40 Years
- Manager - 36 Years
- MO - 21 to 32 Years
How to Apply for OMC Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can download application form from OMC website omcltd and & submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates & Testimonials in support of their eligibility by Speed Post in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF __________” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 09 August 2020.