OMC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 25 Executive Posts

OMC Jobs Notification 2020: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has invited applications for Executive Posts (Deputy General Manager, Senior Manager, Manager and Medical Officer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed on or before 09 August 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 09 August 2020

OMC Vacancy Details

Electrical

DGM -1 Post

Sr Manager - 2 Posts

Manager - 6 Posts

Mechanical

Sr Manager - 1 Post

Manager - 1 Post

Personnel

Sr Manager - 2 Posts

Manager - 5 Posts

Mining

Sr Manager - 1 Post

Manager - 4 Posts

Medical

Medical Officer - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OMC Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

Dy. General Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 12 years post qualification experience

Sr. Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 8 years post qualification experience

Manager - BE/B. Tech. in Engineering from recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE and 4 years post qualification experience

Sr. Manager (Personnel) - MBA / PGDM in Personnel / HR / Industrial Relation from recognized Institute approved by AICTE or Master’s / Post Graduation in Social Welfare / Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute approved by AICTE.8 years post qualification experience

Manager (Personnel) - MBA / PGDM in Personnel / HR / Industrial Relation from recognized Institute approved by AICTE or Master’s / Post Graduation in Social Welfare / Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management or equivalent from a recognized University / Institute approved by AICTE.4 years post qualification experience

Medical OfficerIII, E-2 grade - MBBS Degree. Preference shall be given to the candidates with higher qualification & experience.

Age Limit:

DGM - 44 years

Sr Manager - 40 Years

Manager - 36 Years

MO - 21 to 32 Years

How to Apply for OMC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can download application form from OMC website omcltd and & submit the same duly filled in & signed along with attested copies of Certificates & Testimonials in support of their eligibility by Speed Post in a cover superscribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF __________” so as to reach the General Manager (P&A), The Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., OMC House, Bhubaneswar-751001 by 09 August 2020.

OMC Recruitment Notification PDF