OMPL Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT, Apply Online for Graduate/Technician Apprentice Trainee Posts @ompl.co.in

OMPL Apprentice 2021 Notification: ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate/Technician Apprentice Trainee Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 January 2021.

Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination in the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 only need to apply. Candidates who have completed and possess the essential qualification as on the last date of submission of online application are only eligible to apply. Candidates who have got more than one year of work experience are not eligible to apply. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 1 January 2021

OMPL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice Training - 17 Posts

Technician Apprenticeship Training - 8 Posts

OMPL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice Training - Degree in Engineering in the respective discipline.

Technician Apprenticeship Training - Diploma in Engineering in the respective discipline.

OMPL Apprentice 2021 Stipend - Rs. 8,000 /- per month (inclusive of all)

OMPL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be short-listed based on the percentage of marks obtained in the base qualification of Engineering/Diploma. The candidates will be listed in the descending order of their marks obtained in base qualification.

Download OMPL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF

OMPL Apprentice 2021 Registration Link

Official Website

How to apply for OMPL Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 1 January 2021 at ompl.co.in. Once a candidate clicks on SUBMIT button a Registered Application Form will be generated having unique Registration Number. Candidates are advised to take a print of the Registered Application Form for their records and future reference.