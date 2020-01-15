OnePlus 8 Pro: Expected Launch Date, Specs, Price & News Leaks

With every day rumours being revealed about the to be launched OnePlus 8 Pro, the market is excited and skeptical about when and with what new features the Chinese brand will launch its new smartphone. The benchmark listings of the smartphone over the Geekbench website suggests that the OnePlus phone will come with 12GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The listing on Geekbench shows the model name GALILEI IN2023. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G version that surfaced on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website was with model number IN2010. Nevertheless, a statement on Weibo has suggested that the handset spotted on the Geekbench site is a OnePlus 8 Pro variant only.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications (Expected)

According to the specifications featured on the Geekbench website, the OnePlus 8 Pro would run Android 10 and include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The chipset may be a packet with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Other than this, going with the earlier rumours, the OnePlus 8 Pro would come with a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup with a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. It is speculated that the smartphone will fetch a curved display.

It is expected that the recently teased 120Hz display technology from OnePlus could feature in the new OnePlus 8 Pro. This technology will deliver a superior experience over what was featured on the OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus is expected to launch three models in the first half this year, the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched with a completely new design from the company and it may carry forward this same design with the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 Pro will follow the footsteps of the OnePlus 7 Pro with a similar design, including the curved edges on the display and vertically aligned triple rear cameras. However, the leaks suggest that OnePlus could ditch the pop-up camera in favour of a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8 Pro could be launched on a bigger 4500mAh battery and the 50W fast-charging system is supposed to support the 120 Hz display.

OnePlus 8 Pro Launch Date & Price (Expected)

With every generational upgrade, OnePlus hikes the price of its new launches. The OnePlus 8 Pro is being seen as a direct competitor to the Samsung S20 and iPhone 11 and may cost around Rs. 60,000/- in India.

Rumours suggest that OnePlus 8 series could debut in March just after Samsung’s Galaxy S20 goes on sale globally.

