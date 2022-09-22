ONGC GT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 870+ Graduate Trainee @ongcindia.com, Earn Upto 1.8 Lakhs

ONGC GT Recruitment 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is hiring 871 Graduate Trainee Posts in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines. Check Complete Details Below

ONGC GT Recruitment 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued the latest recruitment advertisement (06/2022) for the Graduates in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines. The recrutiment will be done at the E1 level through GATE 2022 Marks. More than eight hundred posts are vacant for AEE, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Material Management Officer, Programming Officer & Transport Officer.

Students are required to apply online on www.ongcindia.com starting from 22 September 2022. After 12 October 2022, ONGC GT Application Link will be closed.

Vacancy Details ONGC GT 2022 Vacancy

AEE (Cementing)- Mechanical - 13

AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum - 4

AEE (Civil) - 29

AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical - 121

AEE (Drilling)-Petroleum - 20

AEE (Electrical) - 101

AEE (Electronics) - 22

AEE(Instrumentation) - 53

AEE (Mechanical) - 103

AEE (Production)-Mechanical - 39

AEE (Production Chemical) - 60

AEE (Production)-Petroleum - 32

AEE(Environment) - 11

AEE (Reservoir) - 33

Chemist - 39

Geologist - 55

Geophysicist (Surface) - 54

Geophysicist (Wells) - 24

Programming Officer - 13

Materials Management Officer - 32

Transport Officer - 13

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC ET 2022



Educational Qualification:

AEE, MMO and Transport Officer - Graduate Degree in Engineering with minimum 60% marks \

AEE Reservoir), Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist - Post Graduate Degree with minimum 60% marks

Age Limit:

AEE - 28 years

Other - 30 years

You are advised to check the notification link for detailed educational qualifications.

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC ET 2022

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

GATE 2022 Score 60% Qualification 25% Interview 15%

How to Apply for ONGC ET 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on ongcindia.com to register themselves. The link will be available from 22 September to 12 October 2022.

Application Fee: