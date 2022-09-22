ONGC GT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 870+ Graduate Trainee @ongcindia.com, Earn Upto 1.8 Lakhs

ONGC GT Recruitment 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued the latest recruitment advertisement (06/2022) for the Graduates in Engineering and Geo-sciences Disciplines. The recrutiment will be done at the E1 level through GATE 2022 Marks. More than eight hundred posts are vacant for AEE, Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist, Material Management Officer, Programming Officer & Transport Officer.
Students are required to apply online on www.ongcindia.com starting from 22 September 2022. After 12 October 2022, ONGC GT Application Link will be closed.
ONGC GT Notification Download
ONGC GT Online Application Link
Vacancy Details ONGC GT 2022 Vacancy
- AEE (Cementing)- Mechanical - 13
- AEE (Cementing)-Petroleum - 4
- AEE (Civil) - 29
- AEE (Drilling)-Mechanical - 121
- AEE (Drilling)-Petroleum - 20
- AEE (Electrical) - 101
- AEE (Electronics) - 22
- AEE(Instrumentation) - 53
- AEE (Mechanical) - 103
- AEE (Production)-Mechanical - 39
- AEE (Production Chemical) - 60
- AEE (Production)-Petroleum - 32
- AEE(Environment) - 11
- AEE (Reservoir) - 33
- Chemist - 39
- Geologist - 55
- Geophysicist (Surface) - 54
- Geophysicist (Wells) - 24
- Programming Officer - 13
- Materials Management Officer - 32
- Transport Officer - 13
Eligibility Criteria for ONGC ET 2022
Educational Qualification:
- AEE, MMO and Transport Officer - Graduate Degree in Engineering with minimum 60% marks \
- AEE Reservoir), Chemist, Geologist, Geophysicist - Post Graduate Degree with minimum 60% marks
Age Limit:
- AEE - 28 years
- Other - 30 years
You are advised to check the notification link for detailed educational qualifications.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:
|GATE 2022 Score
|60%
|Qualification
|25%
|Interview
|15%
How to Apply for ONGC ET 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply on ongcindia.com to register themselves. The link will be available from 22 September to 12 October 2022.
Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 300/-
- SC/ST/PWD - No Fee