ONGC Recruitment 2020: Whats App/Skype/ Zoom Interview for Doctor Posts, Apply Online

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer-Field Duty. Eligible candidates can apply for online on through email on or before 24 April 2020. Selection will be done on the basis of online interview.

Notification details

Advertisement No. :HRD / R&P / Medics / 1 / 2020

ONGC Doctor Posts Important Dates

Last Date for submitting application form – 24 April 2020 (Friday)

ONGC Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Officer-Field Duty - 4 Posts

ONGC Doctor Salary:

Rs. 75,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Doctor Jobs 2020

MBBS with valid Registration with MCI/State Medical council

Selection Procedure for ONGC Doctor Jobs 2020



Eligible candidates will be called for online interview via Skype or WhatsApp or Zoom

How to Apply for the ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application through this email to raj_ssj@ongc.co.in on or before 24 April 2020. The application form should be attached with relevant self-attested documents i.e., educational qualification documents i.e., SSLC, MBBS certificates, Medical Council of India/State Council Registration certificate, Identity proof, Address Proof and experience certificate, if any, in pdf format only.

ONGC Doctor Recruitment Notification 2020 PDF