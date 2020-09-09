ONGC Result 2020 Out for Junior Assistant, Assistant Technician and other posts@ongcindia.com, Check List Here

ONGC Result 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the results for the various posts including Junior Assistant, Assistant Technician and other (Phase-2)-Recruitment Advt. No. 01/2019 for Non-Executives in ONGC, Assam on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the ONGC Non-Executive posts exam can check their result through the official website.i.e.ongcindia.com.

As per the short notification released by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), the Result (Phase-2)-Recruitment Advt. No. 01/2019 for Non-Executives in ONGC, Assam has been uploaded on the official website.

The names of the candidates have been released for appointment in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited against recruitment Advt. No. 01/2019 (Non- Executive). Candidates should note that the registration numbers have been indexed in ascending order post wise and are necessarily not in the order of merit.

All such candidates who were part of the selection process for the posts including Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration),Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operation),Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Heavy Vehicle Operation), Junior Assistant (Official Language),Assistant Technician (Production) and Junior Assistant Technician (Diesel).

Candidate appeared in the various tests under selection process can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ONGC Result 2020 for Junior Assistant, Assistant Technician and other





How to Download: ONGC Result 2020 for Junior Assistant, Assistant Technician and other