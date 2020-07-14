Online Foreign Language Courses to Learn within Few Weeks

Learning foreign language has become a common trend these days irrespective of the trade you belong to. Whether you are a businessman, or a service class person, knowledge of several language will surely open gates of multiple opportunities for you globally. Let’s say you are a teacher, and you have to tutor a Spanish student some lessons about English language. Your basic knowledge of Spanish language will enable you instruct them with ease. Language is a sole medium to connect with people in an instant. Find out best handpicked language courses available online that will help you learn several languages in just few weeks:-

The Pronunciation of American English Specialization

This course will help you improve your pronunciation of American English. We recommend you to enroll for this course to build your communication skills as you will get the opportunity to understand sounds and “music” of American English. While you sit at home during the lockdown, consider it a golden period to practice consonant and vowel sounds, including word stress, intonation, and connected English speech.

Duration – 4 months

Course Provider – UCI Division of Continuous Learning

Platform - Coursera

Learn Spanish: Basic Spanish Vocabulary Specialization

For people longing to lean Spanish language, this is the best course that will give you the opportunity to start with the basics. Explore common expressions, pronunciation and grammar, and work toward building a functional vocabulary of atleast 1500 commonly used Spanish words.

Duration – 5 months

Course Provider – UCDAVIS/ University of California

Platform - Coursera

Learn Urdu Language – Conversations for Urdu/Hindi speeaking

Urdu is another popular top 10 language being spoken in the world. This course will help you build a base in one of the beautiful languages known till date. With not more than one hour to spend, you and learn Urdu, you will get acquainted with common Urdu sentences from real daily life. Listen and learn through 20 conversations, to grab an understanding of how Urdu speakers speaks in real life. In addition, the course carries Q/A section, with a responding time of not more than 24 hours. You will also get hands on monthly live class (Google hangout) through the lifetime access.

Duration – 30 days

Course Provider – Instructor (Muhammad Nabeel)

Platform - Udemy

Étudier en France: French Intermediate course B1-B2

It is a beginner’s level course for the candidates interested in learning French language. Enroll for this course to get maximum benefit during the lockdown period. The course would require not more than a week’s time from your schedule through the on-demand video sessions that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

Duration – 46 hours

Course Provider – Ecole Polytechnique

Platform - Coursera

Learn Hindi in 3 weeks - Bestseller Beginners Course

Another widely spoken language in the world is ‘Hindi’ and therefore this beginners’ level course will introduce you to some of the concepts through which you will be able to build a solid foundation for your long term Hindi learning goal. The course has been designed in the form of step-by-step guide and includes Hindi script 'Devanagri' as well.

Duration – 4.5 hours

Course Provider – Instructor (Shachi Chotia)

Platform - Udemy

Japanese for beginners 1

When we talk about the foreign language spoken in East, Japanese is one of the finest languages that is in-demand these days. Explore extensive online learning materials on Japanese grammar, phonetics, writing system and communication etiquette. Also, the vocabulary of the course consists of more than 200 words. Those who successfully complete this course can continue their learning though the second part of this course named - Japanese for beginners 2.

Duration – 20 hours

Course Provider – Saint Petersburg State University

Platform - Coursera

