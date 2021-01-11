OPSC AFO Viva Voce Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Fisheries Officer post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC AFO Viva Voce Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Viva Voce Schedule for the Assistant Fisheries Officer post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Viva Voce round for the Assistant Fisheries post against Advertisement No. 05 of 2019-20 can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Odisha Public Service Commission, the Viva Voce test for Assistant Fisheries Officer post will be conducted from 18 January 2021 onwards. Commission has uploaded the details Viva Voce Schedule on its official website.

Candidates qualified for the Viva Voce Schedule for Assistant Fisheries Officer post can check their Roll Number wise schedule which will be conducted from 18 to 21 January 2021. They can check their roll number/timing of Interview and Board details available on its official website. Candidates can download the OPSC AFO Viva Voce Schedule 2021 from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC AFO Viva Voce Schedule 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer post



How to Download: OPSC AFO Viva Voce Schedule 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer post