OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released @opsc.gov.in, Exam on 27 Aug

OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the prelims admit card for recruitment to the various posts through Civil Services Exam 2020. All those who applied for OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020-21 can download their call letters through the official website using their application number, roll number etc.

The OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 August 2021 in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Others. The link to the admit card is available on the official website. The candidates can download OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in. Click on OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter your registered username, mobile number, email, password, captcha and click on the login button. The OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card

All candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the photo identity card on the day of the exam. The candidates are required to report one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates can download Civil Services Prelims 2021 Admit Card directly by clicking on the above link.

