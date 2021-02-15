OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Odisha Judicial Service @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Civil Judge post under Odisha Judicial Service on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in document verification round for Civil Judge Post against Advt No.12 of 2019-20 can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) i.e. opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the interview for the Civil Judge post under Odisha Judicial Service from 22 February 2021. All such candidates appeared in the document verification round for Civil Judge Post can check the details interview schedule available on the official website.

Commission will conduct the interview for the Civil Judge Post against Advt No.12 of 2019-20 from 22 February to 04 March 2021. It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had conducted the Document Verification round for candidates qualified in mains exam for Civil Judge Post from 08 to 11 February 2021.

Candidates qualified in the document verification round can check the details Viva Voce/Interview schedule available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

