OPSC MO Exam Date 2021 Announced for Medical Officer Assistant Surgeon Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC MO Exam Date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Written Examination date for the Post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) against Advt. No. 17 of 2021-22. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) can download the detail exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for the Post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) post on 23 January 2022 (Sunday).

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Medical Officer, Pursuant to Advt. No. 17 of 2021-22 post should note that OPSC will release the detail exam schedule in due course of time on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.

Earlier Commission has issued the recruitment notification for the 1871 post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The selection will be done on the basis of the writing test and career marking. Commission will conduct the written test at Cuttack & Bhubaneswar.