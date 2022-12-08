OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022 (Out) at opsc.gov.in: Check List Of 5296 Qualified Candidates For Mains

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OCS Prelims Written Examination result on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022 : The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the OCS Main Written Examination-2021. Candidates shortlisted provisionally in the OPSC OCS Prelims Exam are able to appear for the OCS Main Written Examination-2021 against dvt. No. 25 of 2021-22. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will be conducting the OCS Main Written Examination-2021in February 2023.

All those candidates appeared in the Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam round can check the OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022 which is available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

However, the OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022 is available here and you can download the same after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022





As per the short notice released, a total of 5296 candidates have been finally qualified in the OCS Prelims Exam. Out of 5296 candidates qualified, there are 1749 are female qualified for mains round. All these candidates qualified in the prelims are able to appear in the Odisha Civil Services Mains Written Examination -2021.

The Odisha Civil Services Mains Written Examination -2021 will tentatively be conducted in the month of February 2023.

Candidates appeared in the OCS Main Written Prelims Examination-2021 can download the OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2022