OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for Post Graduate Teacher (History) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher posts for History Subject. All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the the Post of Post Graduate Teacher in History against Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 can download the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website-opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the post of Post Graduate Teacher in History against Advt No 24 of 2021-22 from 06 -09June 2022.

According to the short notice released, candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to appear for the the same as per the schedule with their PPSAN numbers and schedule/time as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to bring one set of self-attested photocopies of all the documents along with the all original documents for verification including the hard copy of the online application form and three recent passport size photographs.

Apart from these, candidates will have to bring the dully filled in and attested Attestation Form and Bio Data Form which can be downloaded from the official website. You can download the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps