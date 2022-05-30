Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 (Out) for Post Graduate Teacher (History) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha PSC has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher posts for History on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Updated: May 30, 2022 11:33 IST
OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022
OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher posts for History Subject. All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the the Post of Post Graduate Teacher in History  against Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 can download the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website-opsc.gov.in. 

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the post of Post Graduate Teacher in History against Advt No 24 of 2021-22 from 06 -09June 2022. 

According to the short notice released, candidates qualified for the document verification round should note that they will have to appear for the the same as per the schedule with their PPSAN  numbers and schedule/time  as mentioned in the notification. 
Candidates will have to bring one set of self-attested photocopies of all the documents along with the all original documents for verification including the hard copy of the online application form and three recent passport size photographs. 

Apart from these, candidates will have to bring the dully filled in and attested Attestation Form and Bio Data Form which can be downloaded from the official website. You can download the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How to Download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -http://www.opsc.gov.in/
  2. Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.
  3. Click on the link Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Post Graduate Teacher in History (Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22)given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 in a new window.
  5. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.