OPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 17 posts of Assistant Director on its official website. Check details here.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 17 posts of Assistant Director in Group B Service of Odisha Statistics and Economics Service under Planning and Convergence Department. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Director post from 06 July 2021 to 05 August 2021.

In a bid to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including at least Second class Master's Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Statistics/Applied Statistics from any University or Institution recognized by Government. You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No: 05 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 06 July 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 August 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Director-17 Post

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have at least Second class Master's Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Statistics/Applied Statistics from any University or Institution recognized by Government.

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria and other updates.

Age Limit for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 Years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on 1st day of January 2021.

Relaxation for candidates for certain category as per government norms.

Selection Process for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Selection will be done on the basis of Competitive Examination comprising of written examination and Vivaa Voce test.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for these posts through the official website of OPSC i.e.- www.opsconline.gov.in from 06 July 2021 to 05 August 2021.