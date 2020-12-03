OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Librarian & Asst. Librarian Posts Postponed @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Document Verification schedule for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the document verification for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, the Document Verification schedule for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts has been postponed due to certain unavoidable circumstances.

It is noted that the document verification for the posts of Librarian/Assistant Librarian posts was earlier scheduled to be held on 09/10 December 2020. Now Commission will release the rescheduled document verification programme on its official website.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the document verification round for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian posts are advised to keep in touch with the Commission's website for the latest update in this regards. Candidates can check the short notification regarding the postponement of certificate verification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC DV Schedule 2020 for Librarian & Asst. Librarian Posts Postponement Notice





