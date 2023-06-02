OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Detailed Schedule For CGL, Amin, Regular Teacher & Other Posts

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the detailed exam calendar scheduled in the month of June, July & August, 2023 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the detailed exam calendar scheduled in the month of June, July & August, 2023. Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf for all major exams including Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022, Combined Technical Level Recruitment 2022, Combined Graduate Level Exam for Specialist Posts 2022, Amin, Regular Teacher, Accountant, Welfare Extension Officer-2021 and other posts on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts are part of the selection process for different rounds can download the pdf from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, OSSC will be conducting the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Prelims Exam on June 04, 2023. The Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Exam will be held from June 06 to July 06, 2023. The Junior Executive Assistant Certificate verification date will be announced later.

The Prelims exam for the different Technical Posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme will be held on July 02, 2023. The Mains written exam for the post of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Service will be held on July 22/23,2023.

OSSC Exam Calendar 2023: Overview

Exam Name Exam Schedule Combined Technical Services Recruitment Prelims Exam June 04, 2023. Combined Post Graduate Level Specialist Exam June 06 to July 06, 2023 Junior Executive Assistant Certificate verification Announced later. Technical Posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme July 02, 2023 Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Service July 22/23,2023.

The prelims exam for Amin post under H and UD Department will be held on August 06, 2023. You can check all the major exams to be conducted by the Commission in the month of June/July/August 2023 on the official website.

