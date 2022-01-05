OSSC DV Schedule 2022 Out for Inspector of Legal Metrology @ossc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant on its official website -ossc.gov.in/. Check Admit Card uploading date.

You can download the OSSC ILM DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission http://www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Notice Regarding Certificate Verification for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology & Laboratory Assistant-2017 will be conducted on 11.01.2022. [Advt No.4334/OSSC dated 26.12.2017]available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the OSSC ILM DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download and save the OSSC ILM DV Schedule 2022 for future reference.

You can download directly the OSSC ILM DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the document verification for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant on 11 January 2022.

Candidates are advised to download the Bio Data cum attestation form from the official website and submit the same during Document Verification round.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant should note that they can download their Admit Card for document verification round from 08 January 2022 from the official website of OSSC.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link available in the What's New section available on the home page.