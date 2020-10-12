OSSC Interview Psychological Test Date 2020 Released for Sub Inspector Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Interview Psychological Test Date 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test Date for the Sub Inspector of police, Detective Dog Squad Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test round can check the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test Date available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test Date for the Sub Inspector of police, Detective Dog Squad Posts will be conducted on 29 October 2020. All such candidates who have qualified for the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test Date for the Sub Inspector of police should note that they will have to report by 09.30 A.M. for Document Verification other test.

Candidates should note that they can download their Admission Letter from the website of the Commission from 22 October 2020 onwards. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials. Candidates will have to follow the below steps to download the Admit Card.

Check the notification link for details of the Viva-Voce-Cum Psychological Test Date for the Sub Inspector of police on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Interview Psychological Test Date 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts





How to Download: OSSC Interview Psychological Test Date 2020 for Sub Inspector Posts