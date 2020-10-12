OSSC Interview Date 2020 for Research Assistant Posts Released @ossc.gov.in, Know when to Download Hall Ticket

OSSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Research Assistant Posts : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Viva Voce Test/Document Verification date for the Research Assistant-2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Viva Voce Test/Document Verification round for the Research Assistant posts can check the Interview dates/Admit Card Downloading Date details on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the OSSC, the Viva Voce Test/Document Verification for the Research Assistant posts wil be conducted on 28 October 2020. The candidates will have to appear for the Viva Voce Test at the venue-Office of the Commission at Barrack No.-I, Unit-V. Bhubaneswar. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the Research Assistant posts will have to report at 09.30 A.M. for Document Verification.

Candidates can download their Admission Letter/Hall Ticket following the steps mentioned in the notification from the official website from 20 October 2020 onwards. You can check the details about Viva Voce Test/Document Verification and Admit Card Details from the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OSSC Interview Date 2020 for Research Assistant Posts

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

You will have to visit on the New Section available on the home page.

Click on link-RESEARCH ASSISTANT-2018: NOTICE FOR VIVA VOCE TEST available on the homepage.

You will get the PDF of Interview Date in a new window. .

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had earlier invited applications for the Research Assistant-2018 on its official website.