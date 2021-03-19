OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Primary Investigator Post @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Interview Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Primary Investigator Post-2015 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in mains exam for Primary Investigator Post can check the interview schedule available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Viva Voce Test/Interview on 07 April 2021 for the Primary Investigator Post-2015 post. All the candidates qualified for the interview round are required to be in touch with the Commission's website for further details.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has also released the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Primary Investigator-2015 under Director of Textiles and Handlooms.



All such candidates who have qualified in mains exam can check the details interview date available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Primary Investigator Post







Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has conducted mains exam for Primary Investigator Post-2015. Candidates who have appeared in the mains exam will have to appear for the Interview round as per the selection process for Primary Investigator Post-2015 exam.

How to Download: OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Primary Investigator Post