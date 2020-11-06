OSSC Mains Exam 2020 for Junior Assistant/Clerk-cum-Typist Posts Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

OSSC Junior Assistant Exam 2020 Postponed : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Junior Assistant and Clerk-cum-Typist Mains Written Exam with a short notification uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for Mains written exams for these posts can check the short notification on the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Main written examination for the posts of Junior Assistant ( H & UD) and Junior Clerk-cum-Typists Posts has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was set to conduct the Mains written exam for the Junior Assistant ( H & UD) and Junior Clerk-cum-Typists Posts on 15 November 2020 and 22 November 2020 respectively.

Commission will release the revised date for Main written exam for the above posts later on. The candidates who have qualified for the Mains written exam for the Junior Assistant ( H & UD) and Junior Clerk-cum-Typists Posts are advised to remain in constant touch with the website of the OSSC for further updates.

You can check the short notification regarding the postponement of Exam on the commission's website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Mains Exam 2020 for Junior Assistant/Clerk-cum-Typist Posts Postponement Notice

