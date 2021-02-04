OSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Primary Investigator Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Primary Investigator Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam schedule for the Primary Investigator Post-2015 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for mains exam for Primary Investigator Post can check the exam schedule available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the written mains exam for Primary Investigator Post-2015 will be conducted on 02 March 2021. Commission will conduct the mains exam through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode for the Primary Investigator Post under the Director of Textile and Handloom.

Candidates who have to appear for the Primary Investigator Post mains exam should note that Commission will release the details including exam programme, date of downloading Admit Card, Mock Test/Practice Test before the actual examination through CBRE mode on its official website. Candidates are advised to be in constant touch with the website for further updates in this regards.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written mains exam for Primary Investigator Post can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of OSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

