OSSC Recruitment 2020 for 54 Jr Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Receptionist Posts, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has re-opened the application for the post of Junior Clerk, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant and Receptionist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 08 June 2020 through official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in

Earlier, the applications were invited from 09 March to 08 April 2020 and the OSSC Clerk notification was published on 30 December 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of submitting Online Application - 08 June 2020

OSSC Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk-cum-Typist – 36 Posts

Junior Clerk - 2 Posts

Junior Clerk in District Mediation Centre – 12 Posts

Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant – 3 Posts

Receptionist - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Jr Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Receptionist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Clerk-cum-Typist - 12th passed by CHSE or equivalent examination with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Clerk - 12th passed conducted by CHSE or equivalent examination with basic computer knowledge.

Junior Clerk in District Mediation – Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with basic computer knowledge.

Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant - 12th passed any discipline or equivalent examination having knowledge in typing in English-40 words per minutes and in Odia -20 words per minutes with basic computer knowledge.

Receptionist - Degree/ Diploma in Hospitality and Hotel Management from a recognised university with basic computer knowledge

Age Limit:

Junior Clerk-cum-Typist - 18 to 32 years

Jr Clerk - 18 to 32 years

Junior Clerk in District Mediation- 21 to 32 years

Typist-cum-Scribe Assistant - 21 to 32 years

Receptionist - 21 to 32 years

Selection Procedure for OSSC Jr Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Receptionist Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam, Basic Computer Skill Test and Certificate Verification & Interview

How to Apply for the OSSC Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in on or before 08 June 2020.

OSSC Clerk Notification PDF 2020

OSSC Clerk Online Application Link

OSSC Receptionist Notification PDF 2020

OSSC Receptionist Online Application Link

Last Date Extension Notice

Application Fee:

Candidates other than SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 200/-

Also See:

OSSC Jr Assistant Recruitment 2020