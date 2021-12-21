Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC Recruitment 2021 for Primary Investigator posts, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for Primary Investigator posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 20:05 IST
OSSC Recruitment 2021
OSSC Recruitment 2021

OSSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Primary Investigator under Director of Textiles.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 January 2022 till 5 PM.

Important Dates:

  • Online Registration: 24 December to 23 January 2022
  • Online Payment of Exam Fee: 24 December to 23 January 2022
  • Submission of Online Application Form: 24 December to 29 January 2022
  • Mode of Apply: Online

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Primary Investigator - 7 Posts

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate to be eligible to apply for the post must have passed +2 with Economics or Statistics as one of the subjects at (+2) Level.

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 years to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reservation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.13500/-per month

Download OSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

OSSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. Candidates who will remain absent m Paper-I shall not be allowed to appear in Paper-II examination. Candidates absent in either paper in written examination and in certificate verification will not be considered in the merit list.

Stage

Paper

Subject

Marks

Duration

Remarks

Stage 1 Mains Exam

Paper 1

Composite Paper

100

90 minutes

Negative Marks@0.25 Marks per the wrong answer

 

Paper 2

Technical Paper (CBRE Mode)

100

90 minutes

Negative Marks@0.25 Marks per the wrong answer

Stage 2 Certificate Verification

Candidates two times of the vacancies in order of merit category Certificate wise basing on sum total of marks secured in Paper-I & Paper-II in Verification the Main Written examination shall be shortlisted for Certificate Verification. The candidates who will not attend the certificate verification on the date stipulated by Commission, their names will be deleted from the merit list.

How to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 24 December to 29 January 2022.

 

Take Free Online OSSC JUNIOR ASSISTANT 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
