OSSC Recruitment 2021 for Primary Investigator posts, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Primary Investigator under Director of Textiles. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 January 2022 till 5 PM.
Important Dates:
- Online Registration: 24 December to 23 January 2022
- Online Payment of Exam Fee: 24 December to 23 January 2022
- Submission of Online Application Form: 24 December to 29 January 2022
- Mode of Apply: Online
OSSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Primary Investigator - 7 Posts
OSSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate to be eligible to apply for the post must have passed +2 with Economics or Statistics as one of the subjects at (+2) Level.
OSSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 years to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reservation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
OSSC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.13500/-per month
Download OSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
OSSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test. Candidates who will remain absent m Paper-I shall not be allowed to appear in Paper-II examination. Candidates absent in either paper in written examination and in certificate verification will not be considered in the merit list.
|
Stage
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Remarks
|
Stage 1 Mains Exam
|
Paper 1
|
Composite Paper
|
100
|
90 minutes
|
Negative Marks@0.25 Marks per the wrong answer
|
|
Paper 2
|
Technical Paper (CBRE Mode)
|
100
|
90 minutes
|
Negative Marks@0.25 Marks per the wrong answer
|
Stage 2 Certificate Verification
|
Candidates two times of the vacancies in order of merit category Certificate wise basing on sum total of marks secured in Paper-I & Paper-II in Verification the Main Written examination shall be shortlisted for Certificate Verification. The candidates who will not attend the certificate verification on the date stipulated by Commission, their names will be deleted from the merit list.
How to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 24 December to 29 January 2022.