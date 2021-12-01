OSSC SI Admit Card 2021 Out for Sub inspector of Excise Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card for Sub inspector of Excise Post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

OSSC SI Admit Card 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Admit Card for Sub inspector of Excise Post against Advt No.4734/OSSC Dated 31.12.2019. All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the Sub inspector of Excise Post can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can download OSSC SI Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download: OSSC SI Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e- https://www.ossc.gov.in Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub inspector of Excise-2019. [Advt No.4734/OSSC Dated 31.12.2019] available on the homepage. After that you will have to provide your login credential on the link. You are required to download the OSSC SI Admit Card 2021 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC SI Admit Card 2021 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC SI Admit Card 2021





It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the main written exam for S.I. of Excise posts on 06-08 December 2021.

Mains exam will be held through the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in 3 session. Exam will be conducted at different examination centers across the state of Odisha as per revised programme available on the official website. Exam for Composite Paper will be held in three sessions i.e. I/II and III.

In a bid to download the OSSC SI Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the mains exam round for the Sub inspector of Excise-2019 (Advt No.4734/OSSC) should note that they will have to follow the protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing and wear of three layer mask during the examination.

Candidates can check the revised notice regarding Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub inspector of Excise against Advt No.4734/OSSC available on the official website.