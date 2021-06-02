Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

OSSSC Admit Card 2021 for Pharmacist and Radiographer Expected on 20 June @osssc.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the notifications regarding the exam dates and admit card for the post of Pharmacist and Radiographer on osssc.gov.in.

Created On: Jun 2, 2021 18:00 IST
OSSSC Admit Card 2021
OSSSC Admit Card 2021: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the notifications regarding the exam dates and admit card for the post of Pharmacist and Radiographer. As per the notice, OSSSC Pharmacist Exam and OSSSC Radiographer Exam are scheduled to be held on 04 July 2021 (Sunday). Also, OSSSC Pharmacist Admit Card and OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card will be available 15 days before the date of exam i.e. on 19 or 20 June 2021. Candidates would be able to download OSSSC Admit Card using their User ID and Password by clicking on ‘Download Admission Letter’ option under the ‘Applicant Menu’ from OSSSC website - osssc.gov.in.

Post Name

Exam Date

Exam Time

Pharmacist

04 July 2021

10 AM to 12 Noon

Radiographer

04 July 2021

3 PM to 5 PM

OSSSC Exam Pattern

There will be 100 multiple-choice questions of 100 marks

Subject Name

No. Of Questions

Marks

Time

Questions on Diploma in Pharmacy for Pharmacist Posts/Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology for Radiographer Post

60

60

2 Hours

Questions based on Practical Skills

25

25

Arithmetic of HSC Standard

10

10

English of HSC Standard

5

5

Total

100

100

There will be negative marking of each wrong of 0.25 mark.

OSSSC Selection List

 A single merit list shall be drawn on the basis of performance in the exam.

OSSSC Result

The provisional result shall be published in due course on official website

OSSSC had published the notification for filling up 600 vacancies for Pharmacist Posts and 200 vacancies for Radiographer Posts.

OSSSC Pharmacist Exam Date Notice

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date Notice
