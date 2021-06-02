OSSSC Admit Card 2021 for Pharmacist and Radiographer Expected on 20 June @osssc.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here
OSSSC Admit Card 2021: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the notifications regarding the exam dates and admit card for the post of Pharmacist and Radiographer. As per the notice, OSSSC Pharmacist Exam and OSSSC Radiographer Exam are scheduled to be held on 04 July 2021 (Sunday). Also, OSSSC Pharmacist Admit Card and OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card will be available 15 days before the date of exam i.e. on 19 or 20 June 2021. Candidates would be able to download OSSSC Admit Card using their User ID and Password by clicking on ‘Download Admission Letter’ option under the ‘Applicant Menu’ from OSSSC website - osssc.gov.in.
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
Exam Time
|
Pharmacist
|
04 July 2021
|
10 AM to 12 Noon
|
Radiographer
|
04 July 2021
|
3 PM to 5 PM
OSSSC Exam Pattern
There will be 100 multiple-choice questions of 100 marks
|
Subject Name
|
No. Of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Questions on Diploma in Pharmacy for Pharmacist Posts/Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology for Radiographer Post
|
60
|
60
|
2 Hours
|
Questions based on Practical Skills
|
25
|
25
|
Arithmetic of HSC Standard
|
10
|
10
|
English of HSC Standard
|
5
|
5
|
Total
|
100
|
100
There will be negative marking of each wrong of 0.25 mark.
OSSSC Selection List
A single merit list shall be drawn on the basis of performance in the exam.
OSSSC Result
The provisional result shall be published in due course on official website
OSSSC had published the notification for filling up 600 vacancies for Pharmacist Posts and 200 vacancies for Radiographer Posts.
OSSSC Pharmacist Exam Date Notice