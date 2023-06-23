bse.odisha.ac.in OTET Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link Relased, Check Exam Date, Steps to Follow

OTET Admit Card 2023 has been releaed by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. Check Download Link for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test Call Letter Here.

OTET Admit Card 2023 Download: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha released the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can download OTET Admit Card 2023 by clicking on the admit card. OTET Admit Card Link is given in this article below.

Students can check the exam date, time, venue and other important details on their admit card. The candidates can be accessed using registration dates.

OTET Admit Card Download Link Click Here

How to Download OTET Admit Card 2023 ?

The exam is scheduled to be held on 01 July 2023. Students are advised to download the admit card for the official website with the help of steps given in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ADMIT CARD ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET–2022(2nd) ‘

Step 3: Fill in Enter Roll No or Name

Step 4: Download BSE Odisha Result

Documents to be Carried at OTET Exam Centre