OTET Answer Key 2021 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 Out: Download BSE Scoring Key @bseodisha.ac.in

OTET Answer Key 2021 Download: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), has released the answer key for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can download BSE OTET Answer Key from the official website of OTET - bseodisha.ac.in.

OTET Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates who appeared in Odisha TET Exam download OTET Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

OTET Paper 1 Answer key Download

OTET Paper 2 Answer key Download (Optional Math and Science)

OTET Paper 2 Answer key Download (Optional S.St)

How to Download OTET Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of OTET - http://bseodisha.ac.in/ Click on the link - ‘ OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-I 2021(1st)’ or ‘OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL MATH & SCIENCE)’ or ‘OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL SOCIAL STUDIES)’ Download OTET Answer Key PDF

OTET Result 2021 shall be announced in due course.

OTET 2021 Exam was held on April 9 for the recruitment of teacher for Classes I to VIII in government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha. Candidates should npte that this exam is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.

OTET 2021 Highlights