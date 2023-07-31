OU Result 2023: Osmania University Result Download Link at osmania.ac.in

OU Result 2023: Osmania University has released the BA, BSc, BBA, and other courses result on the official website. Download the PDF from the student login portal available at the official website osmania.ac.in. The examination authority declares the UG, PG, and doctoral program results.

OU Result 2023: The examination authority of Osmania University has released Results for various programs. Osmania University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at osmania.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to enter their Hall Ticket No. Osmania University Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam. 

Osmania University, situated in Hyderabad, Telangana is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. Osmania University offers 27 UG programs, 68 PG programs, 24 PG Diploma programs, 15 Certificate programs, and Research Programmes at M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels. For students, staff, and faculty members, Osmania University has modern and upgraded facilities.

OU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News

As per the latest update the Osmania University Result 2023 has been declared for the programs PHARM.D(3-YDC) Apr/May-2023, PHARM.D(6-YDC) Apr/May-2023, B.Com (CDE) (Internal/Non-Internal) April/May-2023, BBA(CDE) (Internal) April/May-2023, B.A(CDE) (Internal/Non-Internal) April/May-2023, 

Check here the direct link for Osmania University, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

To Check Osmania University Result 2023

Direct Link

Osmania University Result 2023: Steps to Check Osmania University Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. 

How to Check Osmania University Result 2023?

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Osmania University results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - osmania.ac.in/examination-results0.php

Step 2: Check for the Examination Result segment 

Step 3: Choose the respective course/year 

Step 4: Enter the Hall Ticket No. 

Step 5: Check the results and download it 

Osmania University Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise Osmania University Result direct link (Latest). 

Course

Osmania University Result Dates

Result Links

PHARM.D(3-YDC) April/May-2023

25-July-2023

Click here

PHARM.D(6-YDC) April/May-2023

25-July-2023

Click here

B.Com (CDE) (Non-Internal) April/May-2023

24-July-2023

Click here

B.Com (CDE) (Internal) April/May-2023

24-July-2023

Click here

BBA(CDE) (Internal) April/May-2023

24-July-2023

Click here

B.A(CDE) (Internal) April/May-2023

24-July-2023

Click here

B.A(CDE) (Non-Internal) April/May-2023

24-July-2023

Click here

Osmania University, Hyderabad Highlights

 

Osmania University, Hyderabad Highlights

University Name

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Established

1917

Courses
  • 27 UG Programmes
  • 68 PG Programmes
  • 24 PG Diplomas Programmes
  • 15 Certificate Programmes
  • 2 Research Programmes at M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels

Osmania University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Campus size

1300 acres

FAQ

Is Osmania University Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Osmania University has released the results of various courses and programs. The Osmania University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Osmania University result 2023 for the semester exam?

The Osmania University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Osmania University's results on this page.

Is Osmania University recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Osmania University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

